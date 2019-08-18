Sunday, Aug 18, 2019 | Last Update : 09:17 AM IST

India, All India

Congress in catch-22 situation in Haryana over Article 370

THE ASIAN AGE. | ASHHAR KHAN
Published : Aug 18, 2019, 7:11 am IST
Updated : Aug 18, 2019, 7:11 am IST

The issue is buttressed further as Haryana is one of the major states that has men in the armed forces serving in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana high court Justice Krishna Murari inaugurates the a district court in Faridabad through video conferencing. (Photo: PTI)
 Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana high court Justice Krishna Murari inaugurates the a district court in Faridabad through video conferencing. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress has been caught in a catch-22 situation over the abrogation of Article 370 in the poll-bound state of Haryana.

According to internal feedback gathered by the party, the state of Haryana is overwhelmingly in favour of abrogation of Article 370. What has further raised the heckles of the grand-old party is that home minister and BJP national chief Amit Shah’s first war cry in election rally was abrogation of Article 370, making it extremely clear how they intend to use it in the election.

The problem of the party is that its general secretary incharge of Haryana is none other than former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad whose views on Article 370 inside and outside parliament has been seen as the face of the Opposition against the abrogation.

The issue is buttressed further as Haryana is one of the major states that has men in the armed forces serving in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sensing the mood on the ground, the local leaders are not comfortable having Mr Azad as the face who of Haryana  Congress.

Several leaders have also expressed their apprehensions over Mr Azad being overtly involved in the Assembly election process of the state.

Mr Azad’s photograph is missing in several of the campaign posters.  Assembly elections in the state are due in October this year.

Congress leader and former Lok Sabha MP from Haryana Deependra Hooda had already asserted that Article 370 had become redundant and its abrogation was a step in the right direction.

Former MP from Haryana Mr Kuldeep Bishnoi has also concurred with Mr Hooda junior in supporting the government on the issue.

The BJP has openly challenged the Congress to explain its stand on Article 370 to the people.

Mr Shah in his first poll rally after the abrogation article 370 in Haryana slammed the Congress for not doing it earlier.  He said, “the Congress did not support the move of the government so now it will have to explain its position to the people.”

There have been protests by the Congress workers against the high command’s decision of going against the government on Article 370.

The question before the congress is whether to carry on with its stated position on the matter or adopt a politically practical approach in the poll bound Haryana

Tags: article 370, haryana assembly
Location: India, Haryana

Latest From India

At the end of the meeting on Friday, China and Pakistan stood isolated as member after member refused to endorse their position. (Photo: ANI)

After failed UNSC bid, Pakistan plays victim card with international media

The complaint has been filed Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha National Secretary Impreet Singh Bakshi referencing a tweet posted by Kidwai on August 10. (Photo: File)

Complaint filed against Cong Councilor for 'defamatory' remarks against Amit Shah

On Saturday, a major bureaucratic reshuffle was done by the Odisha government. (Photo: PTI)

Odisha CM Patnaik sacks 15 tainted officers, cancel pension of 2

Jharkhand: 2 dead, 3 injured after being shot by RPF constable

MOST POPULAR

1

She is fidayeen: Delhi man makes hoax call at airport to stop wife from flying abroad

2

Photo: Saif Ali Khan celebrates 49th birthday with Kareena and Taimur in London

3

PM Modi reaches Bhutan, receives guard of honour

4

Beloved baby dugong ‘Mariam’ dies in Thailand with plastic in stomach

5

Apple iPhone 11 with triple-camera to launch on September 10

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham