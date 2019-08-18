Sunday, Aug 18, 2019 | Last Update : 09:18 AM IST

Botched up eye surgery leaves 11 blind in Madhya Pradesh

All total 14 patients were admitted in the hospital for cataract removal surgery on August seven and had undergone operation the next day.

 The state government has also announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 each to the victim of botched surgery. (Photo: Representational image)

Bhopal: At least eleven people, all aged over 60 years, who had undergone free cataract removal surgery in a specialized hospital in district headquarters of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, have complained of losing their vision completely.

The state government on Saturday ordered a probe into it while cancelling the license of the Indore Eye Hospital, where the patients had undergone eye surgery under National Blindness Prevention Programme.

“Eleven out of 14 patients who underwent eye surgery got infected. There was chances of restoration of their eyesight. Some of them have even reported that their eyesight has started improving. We have submitted a report to the state government in this regard”, the hospital authorities said on Saturday.

Chief Medical Officer of Indore district Praveen Jadia said the patients have been shifted to other hospitals and specialists from Chennai have been roped in to treat them. Meanwhile, the state government on Saturday cancelled license of the hospital and constituted an eight-member-team to probe into the incident. The state government has also announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 each to the victim of botched surgery.

