Sunday, Aug 18, 2019 | Last Update : 09:02 PM IST

India, All India

Appeasement politics behind continuance of Triple Talaq: Amit Shah

PTI
Published : Aug 18, 2019, 7:14 pm IST
Updated : Aug 18, 2019, 7:14 pm IST

Shah defended the law criminalising triple talaq, saying it is going to benefit Muslims.

Coming down heavily on the Congress, he said the party has "no shame" and continues to oppose the law on triple talaq. (Photo: ANI)
 Coming down heavily on the Congress, he said the party has "no shame" and continues to oppose the law on triple talaq. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Sunday, said the politics of appeasement, which led to the Partition, was the reason for the continuance of the "evil practice" of triple talaq for so long.

Speaking at an event here, Shah defended the law criminalising triple talaq, saying it is going to benefit Muslims, and not other communities.

Coming down heavily on the Congress, he said the party has "no shame" and continues to oppose the law on triple talaq.

"The election of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister in 2014 was the beginning of the end of politics of appeasement and the 2019 mandate is to end it forever," said Shah, the BJP president.

He was speaking on 'Abolition of Triple Talaq: Correcting a Historic Wrong' at an event organised by the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation here.

The legislation to criminalise instant triple talaq was passed by Parliament in the last session.

Tags: triple talaq
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The floodgates of the dam are releasing 19,000 cusecs of water per day. This discharge will continue for at least two more days in the wake of the rise in the level, he said. (Photo: ANI)

Floodgates of Bhakra dam to remain open for two more days: Official

‘I feel proud and sad at the same time that a son of Uttarakhand had to sacrifice his life for the country, but I want to assure his family that the government is with them,’ Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said. (Photo: ANI)

Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa's body cremated with full state honours

Photo: Representational image

Schools, colleges in Shimla to remain shut on Monday

Soon after, the website was not accessible and displayed- Service Unavailable. HTTP Error 503 message. (Photo: ANI)

Bihar govt website hacked, hackers post message praising Pak

MOST POPULAR

1

'Robot Restaurant' comes to Bengaluru

2

Father-daughter reunite after 4 months, police credits Google maps

3

Watch: Indian journalist snatches torn Indian flag from Pak protestors in UK

4

CCMB scientist K Thangaraj awarded JC Bose Fellowship in Hyderabad

5

She is fidayeen: Delhi man makes hoax call at airport to stop wife from flying abroad

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham