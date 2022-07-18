Monday, Jul 18, 2022 | Last Update : 02:57 PM IST

  India   All India  18 Jul 2022  PM Modi urges MPs to make Monsoon Session as productive as possible
India, All India

PM Modi urges MPs to make Monsoon Session as productive as possible

PTI
Published : Jul 18, 2022, 11:42 am IST
Updated : Jul 18, 2022, 11:42 am IST

This Session is also important because elections for the office of President and Vice President are taking place, PM said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Ministers of State Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal and V. Muraleedharan, as he arrives on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, July 18, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Ministers of State Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal and V. Muraleedharan, as he arrives on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, July 18, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

New Delhi: Ahead of the start of Parliament's Monsoon Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged MPs to hold deep discussions and make the session as fruitful and productive as possible.

Speaking with reporters, Modi said Parliament functions and takes best decisions with everyone's 'prayaas' (efforts) and urged parliamentarians to must make full use of this session.

This Session is also important because elections for the office of President and Vice President are taking place, he said.

During this period, the new President and Vice President will begin guiding the nation, Modi said.

The prime minister said there should be dialogue in Parliament with an open mind.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament commences on Monday and subject to exigencies of government business, it will conclude on August 12. 

Tags: prime minister modi, parliament monsoon session
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC asks states to pay comapensation to families of COVID victims without wasting time

PM Narendra Modi with NDA's vice-presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP National President J.P. Nadda during the filing of nomination papers of Dhankar for vice-presidential elections, at Parliament House, in New Delhi (Sansad TV/PTI Photo)

Vice President poll: NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar files nomination

Prime Minister Narendra Modi casts his vote for the Presidential elections, at Parliament in New Delhi, Monday, July 18, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)

Voting begins to elect India's 15th President

A medic administers the Covid booster dose to a beneficiary under the 75-day special free vaccination drive as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Daily Covid positivity rate recorded above six per cent after 161 days

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham