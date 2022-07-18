Monday, Jul 18, 2022 | Last Update : 02:56 PM IST

  India   All India  18 Jul 2022  Daily Covid positivity rate recorded above six per cent after 161 days
India, All India

Daily Covid positivity rate recorded above six per cent after 161 days

PTI
Published : Jul 18, 2022, 11:11 am IST
Updated : Jul 18, 2022, 11:11 am IST

The active cases have increased to 1,44,264, while the death toll has climbed to 5,25,760 with 51 new fatalities

A medic administers the Covid booster dose to a beneficiary under the 75-day special free vaccination drive as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
 A medic administers the Covid booster dose to a beneficiary under the 75-day special free vaccination drive as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

New Delhi: India logged 16,935 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,37,67,534, while the daily positivity rate was recorded above six per cent after 161 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The active cases have increased to 1,44,264, while the death toll has climbed to 5,25,760 with 51 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.47 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 815 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.48 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.58 per cent, according to the ministry.

Over 86.96 crore total tests for detection of COVID-19 have been conducted so far with 2,61,470 tests being in conducted in the last 24 hours, it said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,30,97,510 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.

According to the ministry, over 200 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

The 51 new fatalities include 29 from Kerala, five from West Bengal, three each from Assam, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, and one each from Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Punjab,Sikkim and Tamil Nadu.

Tags: india covid update, covid daily positivity rate
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC asks states to pay comapensation to families of COVID victims without wasting time

PM Narendra Modi with NDA's vice-presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP National President J.P. Nadda during the filing of nomination papers of Dhankar for vice-presidential elections, at Parliament House, in New Delhi (Sansad TV/PTI Photo)

Vice President poll: NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar files nomination

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Ministers of State Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal and V. Muraleedharan, as he arrives on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, July 18, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

PM Modi urges MPs to make Monsoon Session as productive as possible

Prime Minister Narendra Modi casts his vote for the Presidential elections, at Parliament in New Delhi, Monday, July 18, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)

Voting begins to elect India's 15th President

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham