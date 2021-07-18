Sunday, Jul 18, 2021 | Last Update : 02:54 PM IST

  India   All India  18 Jul 2021  Money laundering probe: ED searches 2 homes of ex-Maha home minister Anil Deshmukh
India, All India

Money laundering probe: ED searches 2 homes of ex-Maha home minister Anil Deshmukh

PTI
Published : Jul 18, 2021, 1:50 pm IST
Updated : Jul 18, 2021, 1:50 pm IST

The ED is conducting a probe into the money laundering case related to an alleged multi-crore bribery-cum-extortion racket

Anil Deshmukh. (Twitter/ @MahaDGIPR)
 Anil Deshmukh. (Twitter/ @MahaDGIPR)

Nagpur: The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at two residences of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in Nagpur district on Sunday as part of a probe into a money laundering case, a police official said.

Two separate teams of the ED searched Deshmukh's house in Katol town, located about 60 km from here, and his ancestral home at Wadvihira village near Katol, he said.

 

The searches started at around 6 am, he said.

The official said the search is still on at the Katol premises of Deshmukh, while the search at Wadvihira concluded around 12 noon.

The ED is conducting a probe into the money laundering case related to an alleged multi-crore bribery-cum-extortion racket that led to Deshmukh's resignation from the post of home minister in April this year.

The central agency recently arrested Deshmukh's personal secretary Sanjeev Palande (51) and personal assistant Kundan Shinde (45) after it carried out raids against them and the NCP leader in Mumbai and Nagpur.

Deshmukh had earlier skipped ED's summons for questioning in the case.

 

The ED's case against Deshmukh and others was made out after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) first carried out a preliminary enquiry followed by a regular case being filed on the orders of the Bombay High Court.

The court had asked the CBI to look into the allegations of bribery made against Deshmukh by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Deshmukh, who resigned as the state home minister in April following the allegations, has denied any wrongdoing.

Tags: anil deshmukh, ed enforcement directorate, bribery case
Location: India, Maharashtra, Nagpur

Latest From India

During the session, all Covid-related protocols, which include maintaining social distancing, would be followed. (AFP file photo)

Govt plans slew of bills in Monsoon session; Oppn to corner it over Covid management

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)

Sonia Gandhi reconstitutes Congress' parliamentary hierarchy

There is no official update on the expected timeline of the travel ban being eased. (Photo: Representational Image)

Indian students enrolled in Italian universities stranded back home due to travel ban

In this file photo, multiple funeral pyres of victims of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for mass cremation in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

India records 41,157 fresh Covid cases

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham