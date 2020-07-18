Saturday, Jul 18, 2020 | Last Update : 01:04 PM IST

  India   All India  18 Jul 2020  Naxals who entered Telangana will soon be caught and tried in court: State DGP
India, All India

Naxals who entered Telangana will soon be caught and tried in court: State DGP

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Jul 18, 2020, 11:21 am IST
Updated : Jul 18, 2020, 11:21 am IST

The DGP reviewed the prevailing conditions at Komaram Bheem Asifabad district in connection with the recent Maoist activity.

Representational image.
 Representational image.

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy on Thursday said that the Maoists who have entered the state at Asifabad will be caught soon and produced before the court for legal action.

The DGP along with the other senior police officials reviewed the prevailing conditions at Komaram Bheem Asifabad district in connection with the recent Maoist activity.

In the first week of July, the state intelligence agencies of the state received information about the Maoists’ movement in Asifabad and Kothagudem forest areas and huge numbers of anti-Maoist operation teams were pressed into action.

On July 14, the exchange of fire took place between the police personnel and the Maoists at Terni area in Asifabad, where the latter had a narrow escape. A day later, another incident of exchange of fire took place between the combing parties and the Maoists at Bhadradi Kothagudem district, in which a Head Constable suffered a bullet injury.

Following the incident, DGP Mahendar Reddy and North Zone Inspector General Y Nagi Reddy visited Asifabad on Thursday and reviewed the ongoing anti-Maoist operations.

Speaking to media, the DGP said that at a time when the erstwhile Adilabad district is witnessing development, the return of the Maoists is creating panic among the people especially Adivasis.

“Maoist state committee member Bhaskar along with four others entered Asifabad. Over 500 personnel from Grey Hounds, TSSP, Armed Reserve wings and the local police are in search of the Maoists. We will catch them soon and produce before the courts of law,” said the DGP.

Appealing the public, especially Adivasis not to extend any help to the Maoists and share information about the extremists with the police, DGP Reddy said, “Very soon, there would be no Maoist activity in the Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, and Mancherial districts. We are expecting goods results soon.

Tags: telangana police, naxalism, dgp m mahender reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

