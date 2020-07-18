Saturday, Jul 18, 2020 | Last Update : 01:04 PM IST

  Death toll in Mumbai building collapse rises to 10; 32-year-old man declared brought dead to hospital
India, All India

Death toll in Mumbai building collapse rises to 10; 32-year-old man declared brought dead to hospital

PTI
Published : Jul 18, 2020, 9:30 am IST
Updated : Jul 18, 2020, 9:33 am IST

The six-storey Bhanushali Building in south Mumbai was around 100 years old.

Rescue operations at the site of the building collapse. (PTI)
 Rescue operations at the site of the building collapse. (PTI)

Mumbai: The death toll in the building collapse in the Fort area of Mumbai has gone up to ten with a 32-year-old man being declared brought dead at hospital on Friday evening, civic officials said.

Two injured persons are undergoing treatment.

As per the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) which looks after the maintenance of old buildings in the city after charging a cess, the six-storey Bhanushali Building in south Mumbai was around 100 years old.

A portion of the building caved in around 4.45 pm on Thursday as heavy rains lashed the city.

By Thursday midnight, five persons, one male and four female, were declared dead before admission at hospital, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials.

An elderly woman was taken out from the debris in the morning and rushed to the state-run J J Hospital where she was declared brought dead, they said.

A 35-year-old male and a woman aged 23 were later pulled of the rubble and shifted to the Hospital where they were declared brought dead on Friday afternoon.

A 17-year-old boy, who was critically injured, also succumbed at the J J Hospital in the morning, they said.

A 32-year-old man was rescued from the rubble in the evening, but he was declared dead before admission at the hospital.

In 2019, MHADA had applied for `Intimation of Development (IoD) which the BMC granted, and thereafter it was MHADA's responsibility to get the building vacated and repair it, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal had told reporters late Thursday evening.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, who visited the site, had said the building had been declared as `C1' category (dangerous structure).

A total of 27 people were rescued -- 13 of them from the intact portions of the building and 14 from the debris.

MHADA said on Friday that the cessed building was about 100 years old. It had given NOC for repairs to six tenants, it said.

