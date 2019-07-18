Thursday, Jul 18, 2019 | Last Update : 03:12 PM IST

India, All India

UP clash: Death toll reaches 10, 24 arrested

PTI
Published : Jul 18, 2019, 1:30 pm IST
Updated : Jul 18, 2019, 1:30 pm IST

An FIR has been lodged against 61 people including 11 named.

18 others were injured when a village head and his supporters allegedly opened fire on a rival group, leading to the clash. (Photo: File I Representational)
 18 others were injured when a village head and his supporters allegedly opened fire on a rival group, leading to the clash. (Photo: File I Representational)

Lucknow: Twenty-four people have been arrested in connection with Wednesday's clash over a land dispute in Sonbhadra, even as the death toll in the incident rose to 10 with one more person succumbing to injuries, officials said on Thursday.

18 others were injured when a village head and his supporters allegedly opened fire on a rival group, leading to the clash. The deceased belonged to the Gond tribe.

Superintendent of Police ST Patil said 24 persons have been arrested and attempts are on to nab others.

Police have also arrested Girijesh and Vimlesh, two nephews of the village head, and are trying to trace him as well.

An FIR has been lodged against 61 people including 11 named.

The matter is likely to rock proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Thursday.

Samajwadi Party legislators are holding a sit-in at Chowdhury Charan Singh statue in assembly premises ahead of the start of the Monsoon session of the state assembly.

With placards in hand, SP leaders alleged that the state government has failed to control law and order.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Director General of Police to personally monitor the case and ensure action against the culprits, a government spokesperson said.

Adityanath had also directed the Mirzapur commissioner and Additional Director General (Varanasi zone) to jointly investigate the cause of the clash and fix responsibility.

The land in the district's Ghorawal area earlier belonged to an IAS officer and he had sold it to village head Yagya Dutt, who wanted to take its possession, Uttar Pradesh DGP O P Singh had told PTI.

When Dutt reached the spot with his henchmen in 10 to 12 tractors, local villagers tried to stop them from taking over the land, police said.

Those accompanying him then showered a hail of bullets on villagers, all tribals, killing nine of them.

Official sources said another person injured in the firing died during treatment on Wednesday night. He has been identified as Ashok Gond.

The condition of some of the 18 injured is said to be stable. Some of them with minor injuries have been discharged.

Tags: land dispute, up clash
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Latest From India

'The Samajwadi party of Neta Ji is no more the same. The party which used to work for the poor and downtrodden does not exist anymore. The party's direction has changed. I also accept that I was disappointed by not being given a Lok Sabha ticket. They did not even inform me on time. I was informed of not being given the ticket on the last day,' Neeraj Shekhar said. (Photo: ANI)

Days after quitting SP Neeraj Shekhar says, 'Disappointed for not getting ticket'

'This House holds Supreme Court in the highest esteem. Let me make it clear to the leader of Congress Legislature Party that this Office is not restraining you from exercising any of your authority. I've no role to play in that,' he said. (Photo: ANI)

Congress free to issue whip, Speaker at K'taka no-trust debate

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the Centre has agreed to regularise the unauthorised colonies, which will give ownership right to people residing in these areas. (Photo: File)

Centre agrees to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi: Kejriwal

'All the government and private schools in the district are directed to ensure the teachers turn off their mobile phones and submit it in the offices before class,' said the Director of Education. (Photo: File I Representational)

Teachers barred from using mobile phone in classes in Bikaner

MOST POPULAR

1

Teachers barred from using mobile phone in classes in Bikaner

2

Tiger strays into house to relax, after floods in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park

3

Indian govt threatens to ban TikTok and Helo, seeks reply on ‘anti-India’ activities

4

Watch: US woman hits accelerator instead of brakes, plunges into river

5

'Howdy Modi': PM to address community summit in US on Sep 22

more

Editors' Picks

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham