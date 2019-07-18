Thursday, Jul 18, 2019 | Last Update : 09:29 AM IST

'Truth, justice prevailed; Jadhav will get justice,' says PM Modi on ICJ verdict

Published : Jul 18, 2019, 8:58 am IST
PM said ICJ verdict was based on facts and that his government would always work for the safety of every Indian.

49-year-old Jadhav was arrested by Pakistan in March 2016 and accused of 'espionage', a charge India has rubbished. (Photo: AP | File)
 49-year-old Jadhav was arrested by Pakistan in March 2016 and accused of 'espionage', a charge India has rubbished. (Photo: AP | File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister on Wednesday said that the truth and justice has prevailed after the International Court of Justice’s order. The order is seen as a huge win for India as court said that Pakistan must review the death sentence of Kulbhushan Jadhav. The world court also granted India consular access to the retired navy officer.

PM Modi said the International Court of Justice verdict was based on facts and that his government would always work for the safety of every Indian.

Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence "should remain suspended until Pakistan effectively reviews and reconsiders the conviction and sentence," said the UN court. The court agreed with India's stand that Pakistan had violated the Vienna convention by denying consular access to Jadhav after his conviction in a "farcical" closed trial.

The world court said Pakistan had not informed Jadhav about his rights. "Pakistan deprived India of the right to communicate with and have access to Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav, to visit him in detention and to arrange for his legal representation," the UN court ruled.

The verdict was 15 to one in favour of India; the lone dissenter was the judge from Pakistan.

49-year-old Jadhav was arrested by Pakistan in March 2016 and accused of "espionage", a charge India has rubbished.

