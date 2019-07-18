They threatened, abused me: Ranchi girl vows to act against those filed complaint

She also alleged that the complainants shared her morphed images on social media and threatened to do bad things to her.

Richa Bharati, the girl who was asked by a court to distribute copies of Quran as a bail condition, said on Wednesday that she would take action against the people who filed a complaint against her for allegedly posting communal comments on social media. (Photo: ANI)

Ranchi: Richa Bharati, the girl who was asked by a court to distribute copies of Quran as a bail condition, said on Wednesday that she would take action against the people who filed a complaint against her for allegedly posting communal comments on social media.

"I want to take action against the people who filed a complaint against me," she told media persons here after the local court dropped the condition to distribute five copies of Quran to grant her bail.

She also alleged that the complainants shared her morphed images on social media and threatened to do bad things to her.

"They abused me and circulated my morphed images on Facebook. They threatened me to pick me up from my college and do bad things to me," she said.

Earlier in the day, Judicial Magistrate Manish Singh waived off the condition to distribute five copies of the holy book to five different institutions and submit the receipt in the court.

Bharti was granted regular bail on the condition of furnishing a bail bond of Rs 7,000 after the police said that it would be difficult to implement its order.

The woman was arrested after a case was registered against her for allegedly posting objectionable comments on Facebook on July 12.