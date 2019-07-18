Thursday, Jul 18, 2019 | Last Update : 09:29 AM IST

India, All India

They threatened, abused me: Ranchi girl vows to act against those filed complaint

ANI
Published : Jul 18, 2019, 9:02 am IST
Updated : Jul 18, 2019, 9:02 am IST

She also alleged that the complainants shared her morphed images on social media and threatened to do bad things to her.

Richa Bharati, the girl who was asked by a court to distribute copies of Quran as a bail condition, said on Wednesday that she would take action against the people who filed a complaint against her for allegedly posting communal comments on social media. (Photo: ANI)
 Richa Bharati, the girl who was asked by a court to distribute copies of Quran as a bail condition, said on Wednesday that she would take action against the people who filed a complaint against her for allegedly posting communal comments on social media. (Photo: ANI)

Ranchi: Richa Bharati, the girl who was asked by a court to distribute copies of Quran as a bail condition, said on Wednesday that she would take action against the people who filed a complaint against her for allegedly posting communal comments on social media.

"I want to take action against the people who filed a complaint against me," she told media persons here after the local court dropped the condition to distribute five copies of Quran to grant her bail.

She also alleged that the complainants shared her morphed images on social media and threatened to do bad things to her.

"They abused me and circulated my morphed images on Facebook. They threatened me to pick me up from my college and do bad things to me," she said.

Earlier in the day, Judicial Magistrate Manish Singh waived off the condition to distribute five copies of the holy book to five different institutions and submit the receipt in the court.

Bharti was granted regular bail on the condition of furnishing a bail bond of Rs 7,000 after the police said that it would be difficult to implement its order.

The woman was arrested after a case was registered against her for allegedly posting objectionable comments on Facebook on July 12.

Tags: quran, ranchi, woman, richa bharati, communal
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ranchi

Latest From India

Replying to a question in Lok Sabha, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said no comprehensive changes have been made to the H-1B visa programme so far. (Photo: File)

Indians received 67-72 pc of total US H1-B visas in last 5 years: Foreign Ministry

49-year-old Jadhav was arrested by Pakistan in March 2016 and accused of 'espionage', a charge India has rubbished. (Photo: AP | File)

'Truth, justice prevailed; Jadhav will get justice,' says PM Modi on ICJ verdict

With the onset of monsoon in Hyderabad, cases of vector and water-borne diseases have witnessed a surge in the city. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad witnessing spurt in vector, water-borne diseases with onset of monsoon

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has welcomed the verdict of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to continue its stay on the execution of the Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav held in a Pakistani jail on allegations of spying. (Photo: File)

ICJ's verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav brings relief, renews hope: Rahul Gandhi

MOST POPULAR

1

At 82, NASA pioneer Sue Finley still reaching for the stars

2

CBI booked 86 IAS, IPS and IRS officers in corruption cases in 3 years: Govt

3

Australian finds message in a bottle written 50 years ago

4

Taxpayers beware! Claiming false HRA through ITR may land you in problem

5

Priyanka Gandhi joins '#SareeTwitter' with throwback pic from wedding day

more

Editors' Picks

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham