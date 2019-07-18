K'taka crisis LIVE: 'Who is responsible for destabilising govt?' asks Kumaraswamy

As Kumaraswamy moved the motion, BJP leader Yeddyurappa said confidence vote process should be completed in a single day.

Kumaraswamy said, 'I have self respect and so do my ministers. I have to make some clarifications.'(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday moved the confidence motion in the state Assembly with the 14-month old Congress-JD(S) government headed by him hanging by a thread after a rebellion by a section of ruling coalition lawmakers.

Ahead of the floor test, BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa expressed confidence that the coalition government would fall on Thursday.

The Assembly began debate on the trust vote on Thursday.

Here are LIVE updates:

12:37 pm: Karnataka Speaker in Assembly: When a member chooses not to come, our attendants will not permit them to sign the register of attendance. The concerned member will not be entitled to draw any emolument that is meant for the member to be drawn for being present in the House.

12:35 pm: Karnataka Speaker said, “This House holds Supreme Court in highest esteem. Let me make it clear to leader of Congress Legislature Party that this Office is not restraining you from exercising any of your authorities. I've no role to play in that.”

12:17 pm: Kumaraswamy said, “I have self respect and so do my ministers. I have to make some clarifications. Who is responsible for destabilising this government?”

11:50 am: Debate underway in Karnataka Assembly on trust vote.

Bengaluru: Debate underway in #Karnataka Assembly on trust vote pic.twitter.com/TBVZHtm3ft — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2019

11:43 am: As Kumaraswamy moves the motion, opposition BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa said the confidence vote process should be completed in a single day, reports news agency PTI.

11:35 am: N Mahesh, BSP MLA is not present in the House during trust motion, reported ANI.

11:30 am: Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy moves confidence motion in the Assembly, reported PTI.

11:27 am: Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy in Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru said, “I haven't come just because there is a question on whether I can run a coalition government or not. Events have shown that even the role of the Speaker has been put under jeopardy by some legislators.”

11:18 am: The Karnataka Legislative Assembly has convened. BS Yeddyurappa seeking a discussion on the trust vote motion.

09:45 am: Congress leader Siddaramaiah arrives at Vidhana Soudha; Karnataka government to face floor test today.

Photo: ANI | Twitter

09:42 am: BJP State President BS Yeddyurappa and BJP MLAs arrive at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

Karnataka: BJP State President BS Yeddyurappa & BJP MLAs arrive at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. Karnataka government will be facing floor test today. pic.twitter.com/MBvwjqz7L4 — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2019

As many as 16 MLAs -- 13 from the Congress and three from JDS -- have resigned, while independent MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh have withdrawn their support to the coalition government, putting the Kumaraswamy-led government in jitters.

A day ahead of the trust vote, senior Congress lawmaker Ramalinga Reddy said he would withdraw his resignation, giving some relief to the ruling coalition.

The ruling coalition's strength in the House is 117-- Congress 78, JD(S) 37, BSP 1, and nominated 1, besides the Speaker. With the support of the two independents, the opposition BJP has 107 MLAs in the 225-member House, including the nominated MLA and Speaker.

If the resignations of the 15 MLAs (12 from Congress and 3 from JDS) are accepted, the ruling coalition's tally will plummet to 101, (excluding speaker) reducing the 14 month-old Kumaraswamy government to a minority.