IT dept attaches Rs 400 cr 'benami' plot in Noida belonging to Mayawati's brother

Mayawati recently appointed Kumar as the national vice president of BSP.

The provisional order for the attachment of the seven-acre plot, "beneficially owned" by Anand Kumar and his wife Vichiter Lata, was issued on July 16 by the Delhi-based Benami Prohibition Unit (BPU) of the department. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Income-Tax Department has attached a 'benami' plot worth Rs 400 crore in Noida belonging to BSP supremo Mayawati's brother and his wife, an official order said.

The provisional order for the attachment of the seven-acre plot, "beneficially owned" by Anand Kumar and his wife Vichiter Lata, was issued on July 16 by the Delhi-based Benami Prohibition Unit (BPU) of the department. 

Mayawati recently appointed Kumar as the national vice president of the Bahujan Samaj Party.

