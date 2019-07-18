Thursday, Jul 18, 2019 | Last Update : 08:20 PM IST

GoAir to start seven overseas and eight domestic flights

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Jul 18, 2019, 6:53 pm IST
Updated : Jul 18, 2019, 7:14 pm IST

 On the domestic front, GoAir is strengthening its Hyderabad operations with 8 new flights from Hyderabad to Cochin, Chennai, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Chandigarh and Patna. (Photo: File).

Kolkata: Launching a major expansion of it's overseas and domestic network GoAir, the Indian private airliner, on Thursday announced of introducing seven new international flights: five for the Gulf nations, and two for Bangkok and eight new domestic flights across the country. From Friday it will commence its maiden flights to and from Delhi–Abu Dhabi, Mumbai–Abu Dhabi and Mumbai–Muscat.

On July 25 GoAir will start maiden flights to and from Delhi–Bangkok and Kannur–Dubai. On August it GoAir will begin its maiden flights to and from Mumbai-Bangkok. Subsequently, it will introduce Kannur-Kuwait flights.

On the domestic front, GoAir is strengthening its Hyderabad operations with 8 new flights from Hyderabad to Cochin, Chennai, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Chandigarh and Patna. Out of these, 2 flights are frequency additions on existing Hyderabad–Bengaluru–Hyderabad sector making it a day return product.

To support the network expansion the private carrier is enhancing its aircraft fleet too. On Thursday it took delivery of its 51st aircraft, and going forward the airline will be will be adding at least one aircraft every month. Till date GoAir has flown approximately 73.3 million passengers since its inception. The company aims to touch the magic figure of 100 million passengers in the next two years.

GoAir which boasts of being India’s most reliable airline clocking best-on-time performance (OTP) for several months expects to emerge on July 20 as the winner again with best OTP for the 10th consecutive month.

Besides, the company has made some key changes in its senior management. Miranda Mills has become the new COO, while Sanjay Gupta has been appointed as the CFO with Arjun Dasgupta as VP – International Operations, Samir Patel as VP – Network Planning, Harjinder Singh Bhasin as VP – Airports, Shabnam Syed as VP – Marketing & E-Commerce, Graham Parker as VP – Revenue Management and Richard Nanton as VP – Flight Operations.

GoAir Managing Director Jeh Wadia said, “We have embarked on an aggressive expansion plan and the new flights are manifestation of that strategy. This is a milestone moment for us to have announced seven new international destinations within a year of commencement of our international operations. The global and regional expansion has been planned to allow quick and convenient connections for passengers and is a reflection of our continued journey towards excellence.”

