Delhi: Water logging due to rains paralyses life in national capital

Published : Jul 18, 2019
New Delhi: Life came to a standstill around Tughlakabad-Prahladpur area of the national capital after incessant rains flooded roads in the vicinity on Thursday causing major inconvenience to the commuters.

The heavy downpour also caused water-logging around the underpass Railway Bridge in the said area of South Delhi causing massive traffic snarls. Commuters were stuck for hours in a traffic jam due to deluged roads and underpasses.

"Every time heavy rain lashes the national capital, residents here have to bear the brunt as the pedestrians have to wade through knee-deep water in order to cross the road," a resident told ANI.

"My office is just ten minutes away from my place, but today it took me at least one hour to reach till this underpass area, due to severe waterlogged roads and traffic jam. The responsible authorities should immediately do something in this direction as it is majorly affecting the commuters," Ashish, a commuter told ANI.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted continuous rainfall for the city for the next two days with the possibility of minimum and maximum temperatures settling at 24 degree Celsius and 33 degree Celsius respectively.

Traffic snarls were also seen in major areas such as RK Puram, DND Flyover and Mehrauli road, Dhaula Kuan and Najafgarh road among others.

Several commuters took to social media sites to vent their anger about the prevailing situation, including lashing out at cab drivers who were making the most of the situation by inflating their rates.

According to Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, the Monsoon trough will start shifting northwards after 48 hours, thus leading to an increase in the rainfall activities over northern parts of Punjab, Haryana and Northwest Uttar Pradesh.

According to weathermen, this, however, will lead to a reduction in the Monsoon rains over Delhi and NCR area. The isolated localised spell of rain may occur due to the presence of high humidity in the atmosphere. Moreover, the convective clouds may develop, thus giving on and off short spells of rain.

