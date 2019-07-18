Thursday, Jul 18, 2019 | Last Update : 03:12 PM IST

Days after quitting SP Neeraj Shekhar says, 'Disappointed for not getting ticket'

ANI
Son of former PM Chandra Shekhar, he affirmed his faith in leadership of PM Modi.

'The Samajwadi party of Neta Ji is no more the same. The party which used to work for the poor and downtrodden does not exist anymore. The party's direction has changed. I also accept that I was disappointed by not being given a Lok Sabha ticket. They did not even inform me on time. I was informed of not being given the ticket on the last day,' Neeraj Shekhar said. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Former Samajwadi Party leader Neeraj Shekhar, who joined BJP, on Tuesday, slammed the Samajwadi party saying he was disappointed at not being given the party ticket in the Lok Sabha elections and that he was not informed about it till the last minute.

"The Samajwadi party of Neta Ji is no more the same. The party which used to work for the poor and downtrodden does not exist anymore. The party's direction has changed. I also accept that I was disappointed by not being given a Lok Sabha ticket. They did not even inform me on time. I was informed of not being given the ticket on the last day," he told ANI

Son of former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar, Shekhar affirmed his faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by stating that Modi is the only person working for the nation's unity and development.

"My sole aim is national unity and development. Everyone should realise that people have faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his work towards the development of the nation. After the election, I thought that instead of keeping my eyes shut, I should accept the reality. I have to work for the country and I would now prefer to work under the BJP leadership," he said.

On being asked about his reasons behind joining BJP, he said, "I have joined BJP unconditionally. My father always taught me to work for the last person of the society. This is what the ideology of Samajwad is all about and it is not different from nationalism."

Shekhar resigned as from the Samajwadi Party on Monday and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday.

