Thursday, Jul 18, 2019 | Last Update : 09:29 AM IST

India, All India

Ahead of floor test, Karnataka Cong leader says he will withdraw resignation

PTI
Published : Jul 18, 2019, 8:28 am IST
Updated : Jul 18, 2019, 8:28 am IST

Cong MLA Ramalinga Reddy said he has decided to withdraw his resignation from Assembly and will vote in favour of the trust vote.

Hours ahead of the floor test Thursday, Reddy said he would withdraw his resignation letter submitted to the Speaker on July 6. (Photo: File)
 Hours ahead of the floor test Thursday, Reddy said he would withdraw his resignation letter submitted to the Speaker on July 6. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: In some relief to the embattled coalition government in Karnataka, Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy Wednesday said he has decided to withdraw his resignation from the Assembly and will vote in favour of the trust vote to be sought by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

I will take part in the Assembly session on Thursday and vote in favour of the party. I will continue to remain in the party and serve as MLA, he told PTI here.

Reddy, a former minister, is among the 13 Congress and three JD(S) MLAs who have tendered their resignations while two independent legislators have withdrawn their support to the 14-month old Kumaraswamy government, leaving it tottering on the brink of collapse.

The survival of the Congress-JD(S) government hangs precariously on the eve of the trust vote with the Supreme Court Wednesday holding that the 15 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs, who had moved it, cannot be compelled to participate in the proceedings of the ongoing Assembly session.

While most of the rebel MLAs have been staying in Mumbai, Reddy chose to be in the city amid reports that Congress was trying to pacify him.

The party had also left him out while moving the Assembly Speaker for disqualification of the rebel MLAs, saying he was an “exception.” Reddy too had maintained he would remain in Congress and he has resigned only from the Assembly.

Hours ahead of the floor test Thursday, Reddy said he would withdraw his resignation letter submitted to the Speaker on July 6.

The other rebel MLAs camping in Mumbai said there was no question of stepping back on their resignations or attending the session.

If the resignations of the 15 MLAs are accepted or if they stay away from the assembly, the ruling coalitions tally will plummet to 102, reducing the government to a minority.

Tags: karnataka crisis, congress, jd(s), hd kumaraswamy, ramalinga reddy
Location: India, Karnataka

Latest From India

Replying to a question in Lok Sabha, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said no comprehensive changes have been made to the H-1B visa programme so far. (Photo: File)

Indians received 67-72 pc of total US H1-B visas in last 5 years: Foreign Ministry

Richa Bharati, the girl who was asked by a court to distribute copies of Quran as a bail condition, said on Wednesday that she would take action against the people who filed a complaint against her for allegedly posting communal comments on social media. (Photo: ANI)

They threatened, abused me: Ranchi girl vows to act against those filed complaint

49-year-old Jadhav was arrested by Pakistan in March 2016 and accused of 'espionage', a charge India has rubbished. (Photo: AP | File)

'Truth, justice prevailed; Jadhav will get justice,' says PM Modi on ICJ verdict

With the onset of monsoon in Hyderabad, cases of vector and water-borne diseases have witnessed a surge in the city. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad witnessing spurt in vector, water-borne diseases with onset of monsoon

MOST POPULAR

1

At 82, NASA pioneer Sue Finley still reaching for the stars

2

CBI booked 86 IAS, IPS and IRS officers in corruption cases in 3 years: Govt

3

Australian finds message in a bottle written 50 years ago

4

Taxpayers beware! Claiming false HRA through ITR may land you in problem

5

Priyanka Gandhi joins '#SareeTwitter' with throwback pic from wedding day

more

Editors' Picks

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

more

ALSO FROMLife

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

The spectacular firewords display at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, to celebrate the Fourth of July. (Photo: AP/Alex Brandon)

Breathtaking firework display on the Fourth of July

Valentino's Haute Couture collection was accompanied by a lot of headgear and a new make up trend of coloured eye brows. With rest of the make up kept simple, the eyebrows stood out. (Photo: AP/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Best of Haute Couture

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham