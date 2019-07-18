Thursday, Jul 18, 2019 | Last Update : 01:59 AM IST

India, All India

Abduction case: CBI raids Ateeq Ahmed’s premises

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 18, 2019, 1:54 am IST
Updated : Jul 18, 2019, 1:54 am IST

Ahmed was a Samajwadi Party member in the 14th Lok Sabha from Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh from 2004 to 2009.

Ateeq Ahmed
 Ateeq Ahmed

New Delhi: The CBI on Wednesday conducted searches at the premises of former Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ateeq Ahmed and others in Prayagraj (Allahabad) and Lucknow in a case related to the kidnapping and assault of a businessman.

Sources in the agency said, “Searches were conducted at six places in two cities of Uttar

Pradesh cities as part of agency’s investigation into a case pertaining to the kidnapping and assault of a businessman. The agency sleuths recovered several incriminating documents during searches”.

The CBI last month registered a case against Ahmed and 17 others on the allegations of kidnapping and assaulting real estate dealer, Mohit Jaiswal in December 2018. Jaiswal was allegedly abducted from Lucknow and taken to Deoria Jail, where he was assaulted by Ahmed and his aides, who were lodged there, and forced to transfer his business to them, sources said.

Ahmed was a Samajwadi Party member in the 14th Lok Sabha from Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh from 2004 to 2009. Jaiswal, who has a real estate business in the posh Gomti Nagar area in Lucknow, had alleged that Ahmed was threatening him for extortion for the last two years. The businessman had said he had made some payments to Ahmed, after which the demands for money had stopped for a while, but the politician again started asking for money from him in 2018.

He had alleged that Ahmad’s goons had taken over his business forcibly by obtaining his and his sister’s digital signatures. Even after such pressure, Jaiswal had claimed that he had not transferred any shares to them.

 He had alleged that on December 26, 2018, he was taken in his own SUV by one of Ahmad’s goons to Deoria Jail, where the former MP was lodged.

Ahmad’s son Umar and 10-12 other gang members were also present in the jail, who beat him up, causing serious injuries to him, Jaiswal had alleged.

Tags: samajwadi party, ateeq ahmed

Latest From India

Pranav Singh Champion

BJP expels gun-toting Champion for 6 years

Indian flood affected villagers travel on boats in Burha Burhi village, east of Gauhati, Assam, India, Monday, July 15, 2019. (Photo: AP)

Flood situation remains grim in Assam, 20 dead

Walter J. Lindner

German envoy visits RSS HQ

Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo: PTI)

Centre unlikely to keep MGNREGA forever: Narendra Singh Tomar

MOST POPULAR

1

At 82, NASA pioneer Sue Finley still reaching for the stars

2

CBI booked 86 IAS, IPS and IRS officers in corruption cases in 3 years: Govt

3

Australian finds message in a bottle written 50 years ago

4

Taxpayers beware! Claiming false HRA through ITR may land you in problem

5

Priyanka Gandhi joins '#SareeTwitter' with throwback pic from wedding day

more

Editors' Picks

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Sanya Malhotra, Esha Gupta, Kirti Kharbanda, Angad Bedi and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Varun, Malaika, Farhan and others spotted in Mumbai

On Sunday evening, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and other family member gather at Anil Kapoor's house in Juhu to spend some time together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Shanaya, Anshula and others gather at Anil Kapoor's house; see pics

Bollywood divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Leone, Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari, Patralekhaa, Sanya Malhotra and others dazzled in their stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Kareena, Taapsee, Sunny and others step of in style

On Thursday night, Super 30 makers organised special screening of Bollywood and TV celebs. Stars like Aditya Seal, Urvashi Rautela, Arjun Bijlani, Karishma Sharma, Palak Mucchal, Ajay Gogawale and others watched Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur and Nandish Singh's film together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Super 30 screening: Bollywood & TV celebs watch Hrithik's film together

On Wednesday, John Abraham launched his next film Batla House's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from John, Batla House actors like Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and director of the film Nikhil Advani was also present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: The sizzling trio John, Nora, Mrunal launch Batla House trailer

On Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan and his 'Super 30' co-star Mrunal Thakur launched Dance with Hrithik, a Facebook Group to encourage self-expression using various dance forms. The group has been facilitated by ‘Dance Out Of Poverty’, an NGO that works with underprivileged kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dance with Hrithik: Super 30 stars groove with thirty young fans; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham