Friday, Jun 18, 2021 | Last Update : 12:07 PM IST

  India   All India  18 Jun 2021  Loans on offer to COVID-19-affected Schedule Castes and Backward Class families
India, All India

Loans on offer to COVID-19-affected Schedule Castes and Backward Class families

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Jun 18, 2021, 10:22 am IST
Updated : Jun 18, 2021, 10:22 am IST

The money will be paid through the NBCFDC and the NSFDC

Those interested can apply for it to the village or ward secretariat office on or before June 22. (Representational image)
 Those interested can apply for it to the village or ward secretariat office on or before June 22. (Representational image)

Kakinada: The Central government is offering financial support to the families of those who died of Covid-19 from Schedule Castes and Backward Class families by way of loans with a subsidy component for self-employment initiatives.

The money will be paid through the National Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation (NBCFDC) and the National Schedule Caste Finance and Development Corporation (NSFDC), said the executive director of the Schedule Castes Cooperative Society D.S. Sunitha.

 

She said that if the family belongs to the Schedule Castes, earns 13 lakh per annum and an earning member in the age group 18-60 died of Covid-19, a loan up to Rs.5 lakh with Rs.1 lakh subsidy will be provided to the family. One eligible family member can apply for this. The remaining Rs.4 lakh will be given with 4 per cent of interest.

The ED advised the family members to apply for the self-employment scheme with a copy of the death certificate, mentioning the person died of Covid19, to the village or ward secretariat welfare assistant or mandal parishad development officer (MPDO) or the municipal commissioner concerned on or before June 20.

 

BC Corporation executive director S.V.S. Subba Lakshmi said if the family members belong to the BC community with an earning of Rs.5 lakh per annum and the main person in the age-group of 18-60 years died due to Covid-19, one family member will be given a loan up to Rs 5 lakh with a 20  per cent subsidy. Those interested can apply for it to the village or ward secretariat office on or before June 22.

Tags: covid 19 aid, backward classes, self-employment initiatives, national backward classes finance and development corporation
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada

Latest From India

The Coast Guard said it is on alert. (Photo: Twitter/@IndiaCoastGuard)

Indian Coast Guard on alert after oil spill from Haldia-bound Portuguese ship

People enroll their names to be administered the Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine during a special vaccination drive at Shadnagar, about 45 kilometers from Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

India records 62,480 fresh COVID-19 cases

According to the legal notice, the managing director has been asked to come to the Police Station Loni Border and record the statement over the matter within seven days. (Photo: AP)

UP Police sends legal notice to Twitter India MD over Loni incident

Student activists Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal and Asif Iqbal Tanha. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi riots: Court orders immediate release of 3 student activists from jail

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham