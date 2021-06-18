Loans on offer to COVID-19-affected Schedule Castes and Backward Class families

The money will be paid through the NBCFDC and the NSFDC

Kakinada: The Central government is offering financial support to the families of those who died of Covid-19 from Schedule Castes and Backward Class families by way of loans with a subsidy component for self-employment initiatives.

The money will be paid through the National Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation (NBCFDC) and the National Schedule Caste Finance and Development Corporation (NSFDC), said the executive director of the Schedule Castes Cooperative Society D.S. Sunitha.

She said that if the family belongs to the Schedule Castes, earns 13 lakh per annum and an earning member in the age group 18-60 died of Covid-19, a loan up to Rs.5 lakh with Rs.1 lakh subsidy will be provided to the family. One eligible family member can apply for this. The remaining Rs.4 lakh will be given with 4 per cent of interest.

The ED advised the family members to apply for the self-employment scheme with a copy of the death certificate, mentioning the person died of Covid19, to the village or ward secretariat welfare assistant or mandal parishad development officer (MPDO) or the municipal commissioner concerned on or before June 20.

BC Corporation executive director S.V.S. Subba Lakshmi said if the family members belong to the BC community with an earning of Rs.5 lakh per annum and the main person in the age-group of 18-60 years died due to Covid-19, one family member will be given a loan up to Rs 5 lakh with a 20 per cent subsidy. Those interested can apply for it to the village or ward secretariat office on or before June 22.