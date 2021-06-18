Friday, Jun 18, 2021 | Last Update : 12:07 PM IST

India records 62,480 fresh COVID-19 cases

PTI
Published : Jun 18, 2021, 10:30 am IST
Updated : Jun 18, 2021, 10:30 am IST

The active cases have declined to 7,98,656 comprising 2.68 per cent of the total infections

People enroll their names to be administered the Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine during a special vaccination drive at Shadnagar, about 45 kilometers from Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)
 People enroll their names to be administered the Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine during a special vaccination drive at Shadnagar, about 45 kilometers from Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: With 62,480 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 2,97,62,793, while the death toll climbed to 3,83,490 with 1,587 fresh fatalities, the lowest in 61 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The active cases have fallen below 8 lakh after 73 days and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has crossed 96 per cent.

 

The active cases have declined to 7,98,656 comprising 2.68 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.03 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A net decline of 28,084 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

A total of 19,29,476 tests were conducted on Thursday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 38,71,67,696.

The daily positivity rate was recorded 3.24 per cent. It has been less than 5 per cent for 11 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 3.80 per cent.

 

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 36th consecutive day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,85,80,647, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.29 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 26,89,60,399 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

 

