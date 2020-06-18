Thursday, Jun 18, 2020 | Last Update : 01:59 AM IST

85th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

354,755

594

Recovered

187,552

10,200

Deaths

11,921

377

Maharashtra113445578515537 Tamil Nadu4801926782528 Delhi44688165001837 Gujarat24648170901534 Uttar Pradesh145988904435 Rajasthan132169962308 West Bengal119096028495 Madhya Pradesh110838152476 Haryana82723748118 Karnataka7530445694 Bihar6810457139 Andhra Pradesh6720351388 Telangana54063027191 Jammu and Kashmir5298278163 Assam415922068 Odisha4055285414 Punjab3267244371 Kerala2544117421 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura10794331 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3552956 Manipur304640 Puducherry194914 Nagaland177880 Arunachal Pradesh9170 Mizoram8810 Sikkim6850 Meghalaya44261
  India   All India  18 Jun 2020  Sushant Singh Rajput death: Case filed against six filmmakers in Bihar's Muzaffarpur
India, All India

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Case filed against six filmmakers in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

THE ASIAN AGE | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Jun 18, 2020, 1:41 am IST
Updated : Jun 18, 2020, 1:41 am IST

The case has been filed by senior lawyer Sudhir Kumar Ojha in the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
 Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Patna: A case has been filed in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur court against six prominent Bollywood filmmakers in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The case has been filed by senior lawyer Sudhir Kumar Ojha in the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court. The date of hearing in connection with the case has been scheduled for July 3.

 

The filmmakers who have been mentioned in the case include Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sajid Nadiadwala, actor Salman Khan and Ekta Kapoor.

The case has filed under sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 109, 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, along with few others, has been listed as a witness in the case.  

“I was hurt to know that Sushant Singh Rajput, a young Bollywood actor, was removed from seven films and few of his movies were not even released. It seems that a situation was created by the accused which prompted the young actor to take such drastic step”, lawyer Sudhir Kumar Ojha said in his complaint case filed in the Muzaffarpur court on Wednesday.

Sushant Singh Rajput who hailed from Patna was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra on Sunday. The postmortem report found asphyxiation due to hanging as the reason behind his death.

Suspecting foul play in the incident, some of his close relatives in Bihar have urged the government to launch a high-level investigation to find the truth behind his death.

Earlier, few political leaders in Bihar including Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) president Pappu Yadav demanded a CBI probe into the death of the Bollywood actor.

 “A talented actor like Sushant Singh Rajput cannot commit suicide. He is a victim of Nepotism. I met his family members and they want a probe in the case.” JAP president Pappu Yadav said.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s fans in Bihar have also launched a campaign against nepotism in the film industry. On Tuesday, some fans in Patna burned effigies of a few filmmakers and urged the people to “boycott their movies”.

Tags: sushant singh rajput, sushant singh rajput family, bollywood, nepotism in bollywood
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

Latest From India

Nongthombam Biren Singh (PTI)

BJP government in Manipur in minority after 9 MLAs resign ahead of Rajya Sabha polls

Representational image.

Madhya Pradesh: Cow fed ‘explosive-mixed’ food, seriously injured

Colonel Babu's wife pays her last respects.

At least 76 Indian soldiers suffered injuries in Galwan valley clash, say sources

Representational image. (AFP)

US, Russia and EU urge India, China to apply restraint and engage in dialogue

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

2

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

3

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

4

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

5

Google takes down popular Indian app that removed Chinese apps

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham