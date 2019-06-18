Tuesday, Jun 18, 2019 | Last Update : 06:45 PM IST

Students detained for causing ruckus during 'bus day' celebrations in Chennai

ANI
Published : Jun 18, 2019, 4:51 pm IST
Updated : Jun 18, 2019, 4:51 pm IST

Despite strict warning from cops, the students turned up in large numbers and put their lives and life of the public at risk.

Some students hailing from Pachaiyappa's College and Ambedkar Arts and Science College were caught on camera during celebrations. (Photo: Representational image)
 Some students hailing from Pachaiyappa's College and Ambedkar Arts and Science College were caught on camera during celebrations. (Photo: Representational image)

Chennai: Chennai police detained 24 students on Tuesday in connection with a 'Bus Day' celebration which saw students precariously sitting on the bus roof and dangling from its handles.

In a video of the incident that has gone viral students in large numbers can be seen hanging from the window bar on a moving bus, climbing on its roof and also blocking the traffic to take photographs in front of the bus amidst the traffic.

The video also shows that as soon as the bus moves forward and applies its brakes, students fall off the roof and narrowly missed being run over.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH College students in Chennai sit & climb on top of moving buses and hang from window bars of a bus during Bus Day celebrations, yesterday; Police detained 24 students in connection with the incident. pic.twitter.com/TI77ogTNxc

— ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019

Some students hailing from Pachaiyappa's College and Ambedkar Arts and Science College were caught on camera during celebrations.

An annual event in Chennai, The Madras High Court had in 2011, came down heavily on the celebrations as it caused serious inconvenience to the public and damage to public property.

Despite strict warning from cops, the students turned up in large numbers and put their lives and life of the public at risk by performing dangerous stunts on the roads.

