Nitish commissions medical hospital expansion, Encephalitis death toll at 128

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 18, 2019, 4:14 pm IST
Updated : Jun 18, 2019, 4:17 pm IST

As many as 89 children have died in Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), while 19 others lost their lives in Kejriwal Hospital.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar gave directions to convert Sri Krishna Medical College & Hospital (SKMCH) into a 2500-bed hospital (currently 610 beds), & 1500 beds should be arranged immediately in the 1st phase. (Photo: ANI)
Muzaffarpur: The death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Bihar's Muzaffarpur rose to a staggering 128 on Tuesday.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar issued directions after visiting Sri Krishna Medical College & Hospital in Muzaffarpur where 89 children have died of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome(AES).

The CM said environmental study should be conducted of affected areas & an analysis should be done.

He also gave directions to convert Sri Krishna Medical College & Hospital (SKMCH) into a 2500-bed hospital (currently 610 beds), and 1500 beds should be arranged immediately in the 1st phase.

A 'dharmshala' will also be built there for relatives & families of patients in the hospital.

Tags: acute encephalitis syndrome, sri krishna medical college and hospital, nitish kumar, encephalitis
Location: India, Bihar, Muzaffarpur

