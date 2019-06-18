Tuesday, Jun 18, 2019 | Last Update : 06:45 PM IST

Mortal remains of Major Ketan Sharma reaches his residence in Meerut

ANI
Published : Jun 18, 2019, 5:21 pm IST
Updated : Jun 18, 2019, 5:21 pm IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Bipin Rawat also paid their homage to Major Sharma.

Meerut: A large number of people gathered here at his residence on Tuesday to receive the mortal remains of Major Ketan Sharma.

Major lost his life after an encounter broke out between the security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday. A terrorist was also killed during the encounter.

In another encounter, one security personnel and two terrorists were killed in the district on Tuesday.

