Tuesday, Jun 18, 2019 | Last Update : 04:53 PM IST

India, All India

Mamata to skip all party meet, asks govt to prepare white paper on concurrent polls

PTI
Published : Jun 18, 2019, 4:01 pm IST
Updated : Jun 18, 2019, 4:01 pm IST

In letter to Prahlad Joshi, Banerjee has said that the matter requires consultations with experts.

'Our state is committed to ensuring social and economic development of all districts uniformly so that regional imbalances do not rise,' she said. (Photo: ANI)
 'Our state is committed to ensuring social and economic development of all districts uniformly so that regional imbalances do not rise,' she said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday excused herself from the scheduled meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with political party chiefs here on Wednesday, while asking the government to prepare a white paper on 'one nation, one election' instead of doing it "hurriedly".

Modi has invited heads of all parties who have an MP either in Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha for a meeting on June 19 to discuss several issues including the "one nation, one election" idea, celebration of the 75 years of Independence in 2022 and 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary this year.

It will be followed by a dinner-meeting with all MPs on June 20. In a letter to the Prahlad Joshi, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Banerjee has said that the matter requires consultations with experts.

"A proper response on such a sensitive and serious subject like the "One Country, one election" in such a short time would not do justice to the subject it deserves. The matter requires consultations with constitutional experts, elections experts and above all the party members. "Instead of doing the matter hurriedly, I would request you to kindly circulate a White Paper on the subject to all political parties inviting their views by providing adequate time. If you only do so, we will be able to give concrete suggestions on this important subject," she wrote.

She further stated that regarding the development of aspirational districts, her part Trinamool Congress had already conveyed that they are not in support of selection of a few districts as it would not conform to the overall objectives of achieving balanced and uniform development of all the districts of the state.

"Our state is committed to ensuring social and economic development of all districts uniformly so that regional imbalances do not rise," she said.

She also said that she and her party would participate wholeheartedly in the 75 years of Independence in 2022 and 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary this year but stated that the issue regarding ways to improve the productivity of Parliament was a matter of the Lower House and should be dealt with by the concerned ministry. Banerjee had skipped the NITI Ayog meeting also last week.

Tags: mamata banerjee, all party meet, narendra modi, prahlad joshi
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Some students hailing from Pachaiyappa's College and Ambedkar Arts and Science College were caught on camera during celebrations. (Photo: Representational image)

Students detained for causing ruckus during 'bus day' celebrations in Chennai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday invited heads of all parties for the meeting to discuss the idea. Patnaik will be attending the meeting, BJD sources said. (Photo: ANI TWITTER)

BJD to support NDA nominee Om Birla for Lok Sabha Speaker's post

The senior IAS officer said the scheme, approved by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, envisages setting up one lakh units in five years, 40 per cent of them in rural areas. (Photo: ANI)

Maharashtra flagship scheme for MSMEs to generate 10 lakh jobs

Banerjee’s remarks came in the backdrop of three MLAs and a majority of councillors from five municipalities in the state defecting to the BJP from the TMC since the declaration of general election results last month. (Photo: File)

BJP ‘collecting garbage’: Mamata Banerjee on defecting TMC leaders

MOST POPULAR

1

Sania Mirza and Veena Malik's spat trends on Twitter

2

Ranveer Singh consoles disheartened Pakistani fan after Ind-Pak match; watch

3

MP family refuses to cut 150 years old tree, now lives around it

4

Shahid Kapoor has hilarious reaction on kissing Kangana Ranaut in 'Rangoon'

5

'Called me Indian spy': Pakistan minister defends attack on journalist

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham