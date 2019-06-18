Tuesday, Jun 18, 2019 | Last Update : 02:45 AM IST

India, All India

J&K: Major killed, many injured in 2 terror attacks

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Jun 18, 2019, 2:41 am IST
Updated : Jun 18, 2019, 2:41 am IST

The attacks took place a day after the authorities sounded a security high alert in the Kashmir Valley.

A police officer weeps near the coffin of colleague Arsheed Ahmad as he pays homage to Ahmad during a wreath laying ceremony in Srinagar on Monday. Police inspector Ahmad, who was critically injured in a militant attack in J&K’s Anantnag district on June 12, had succumbed to his injuries on Sunday afternoon at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)
 A police officer weeps near the coffin of colleague Arsheed Ahmad as he pays homage to Ahmad during a wreath laying ceremony in Srinagar on Monday. Police inspector Ahmad, who was critically injured in a militant attack in J&K’s Anantnag district on June 12, had succumbed to his injuries on Sunday afternoon at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

SRINAGAR: An Army major was killed and four other soldiers, including an officer of the same rank, were injured in a gunfight with militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s southern Anantnag district on Monday.

One militant was also killed in the clash in Bidoora village of Anantnag’s Acchabal area, the officials said.

Meanwhile, six Army soldiers and two civilian passersby were injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in neighbouring Pulwama district on Monday evening.

The police officials said that the militants triggered the IED blast at Aarihal as an Army ALS (Ashok Leyland Stallion 4x4 truck) drove through this village of Pulwama at around 6 pm. They said that the militants also opened fire at the vehicle, before fleeing from the scene.

At least six jawans of the Army’s 44 Rashtriya Rifles on board and two civilians were injured, they said adding that the condition of three of soldiers is stated to be critical.

The officials said Major Ketan Sharma was killed and three other soldiers, including an officer, were injured in a fire fight that broke out in Anantnag’s Bidoora village early Monday after the Army’s 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Jammu & Kashmir police’s counterinsurgency Special Operations Group (SOG) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) laid siege.

The encounter at Bidoora and the attack on the Army vehicle at Aarihal took place a day after the authorities sounded a security high alert in the Valley.

Tags: terror attacks, improvised explosive device, central reserve police force

Latest From India

In the national capital, doctors at government and many private hospitals boycotted work and staged protests. (Photo: PTI)

Healthcare affected across nation as doctors go on strike

An Indian farmer at a small pond created to conserve rainwater. (Photo: AFP)

There is no standard blueprint for rural development

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi arrives at Parliament late, Congress MPs shaky

J.P. Nadda

BJP picks JP Nadda as its working president

MOST POPULAR

1

I've spoken to my IPS friends to keep it real: Ayushmann Khurrana

2

Biggest Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro leak yet confirms rumours

3

Gambhir gets flak for U-turn on match with Pakistan

4

Tata Motors launches AMT variants of compact sedan Tigor

5

oraimo Studio OEB-H66D review: Budget Apple Beats rival

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

more

ALSO FROMLife

Models pose on the runway wearing Dsquared men's latest Spring-Summer collection 2020 on the runway. (Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni)

Milan Fashion Week: A mix of eclectic fashion

Each corner oozes a charm that you can spend hours getting stunned by or experiencing the wooden houses with thatched roofs on the canal side bestowed with a beautiful reflection in the water. (Photo: Instagrammed by @thenaveensoni)

Giethoorn: A must visit fairytale village of Netherlands

The Duchess's iconic wedding dress is her most prominent white dress, made by her favourite designer, Alexander McQueen. (Photo: Instagram @KensigntonRoyal)

Duchess of Cambridge: A vision in white

A life guard stands near a red flag on the Arabian sea as strong winds gather around the coast. (Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade)

Mumbai all set to face first rains of the season

A mother and child cover their heads from the sun as they await the start of the monsoon season. (Photo: AP)

India awaiting monsoons: Mercury at its peak

The monarch's official is celebrated on the second Saturday of June in a ceremony known as Trooping the Colour. (Photo: AP/Frank Augstein)

Trooping the Colour: Britains's most iconic annual event

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham