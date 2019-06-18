Tuesday, Jun 18, 2019 | Last Update : 02:45 AM IST

India, All India

Bengal doctors talk to Mamata Banerjee, call off strike

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Jun 18, 2019, 2:32 am IST
Updated : Jun 18, 2019, 2:32 am IST

State govt gets 3 days to implement assurances.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee conducts a meeting with junior doctors and officials at Nabanna, the state secretariat, in Kolkata on Monday. (Photo: ASIAN AGE)
Kolkata: The junior doctors and interns at all government-run medical colleges and hospitals in West Bengal withdrew their week-long statewide ceasework on Monday evening after their delegation of 31 members met chief minister Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna, the state secretariat, amid a live broadcast by the media which turned out to be successful.

Making the formal announcement at Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital, the junior doctors under the banner of “Save The Saviours” returned to their duties from midnight onwards. They, however, have given the Mamata Banerjee government three days’ time during which they would monitor the implementation of the steps which were assured to them by the CM. They also expressed gratitude to the CM for finding a way out.

West Bengal governor Keshari Nath Tripathi welcomed the end of the stalemate, which left patients in the lurch in the wake of a furious mob attack on junior doctors at Nil Ratan Sarkar Hospital after a patient’s death. The breakthough came after Ms Banerjee announced stern action would be taken into the attacks on them while giving a patient hearing to their demands, grievances and suggestions in the presence top bureaucrats and police and health officials.

To prevent any repetition of attacks by patients’ families, she then listed 10 security steps for the safety of doctors. These measures include the creation
 of an interface between doctors and patients to take the pressure off the doctors, the use of alarm bells, posting of a senior police officer at each hospital and streamlining the entry of patients’ attendants in the emergency departments.

At the meeting the delegation told the CM: “Madam, you are our guardian. We came here for discussions because we want a solution. We are carrying on this movement against our wishes. Please take appropriate action against the unwanted incidents that have taken place.” They also complained to her about interference by political parties at hospitals.

Ms Banerjee said: “It is a genunine problem. Many indulge in it. They should understand that all have to be taken along. I fully agree with you. A circular will be issued. Action will be taken against whoever will not follow it.” What, however, melted the ice was her lavish praise of the medical fraternity at the meeting.

She told the delegation: “We are proud of our doctors. You may be angry with my government. But please go back to work. I will be very happy if you announce the end of your ceasework now.” Ms Banerjee later met Paribaha Mukherjee, the injured junior doctor of NRS, undergoing treatment at the Institute of Neurosciences. She spoke to him for around 15 minutes.

A statement from Raj Bhavan stated: “Hon’ble Governor Shri Keshari Nath Tripathi welcomes the resolution of the crisis caused by the statewide strike of doctors consequent upon recent incidents of violence on the doctors at NRS Medical College and Hospitals. The governor is happy that an amicable settlement has been arrived at the meeting held today between the chief minister and the doctors.”

It elaborated: “He appreciates the initiative taken by the chief minister and also the junior doctors to resolve the impasse. He hopes that the doctors will take up the work of care and treatment of patients as per the high ideals of their noble profession and also the state government will take all the steps committed in the meeting expeditiously.”

