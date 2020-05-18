Monday, May 18, 2020 | Last Update : 02:36 PM IST

India, All India

Former AI pilot arranges transport for migrants stuck in Mumbai

THE ASIAN AGE. | SONU SHRIVASTAVA
Published : May 18, 2020, 11:08 am IST
Updated : May 18, 2020, 11:08 am IST

Singh arranged 14 SUVs for the workers to reach Prayagraj, so far he helped nearly 183 migrant workers to reach their natives

Former AI pilot Karan Singh arranges transport for migrants stuck in Mumbai. (DC Photo)
  Former AI pilot Karan Singh arranges transport for migrants stuck in Mumbai. (DC Photo)

MUMBAI: Amidst the exodus of the migrant labourers, a former Air India pilot Karan Singh has come forward to help them. He arranged 14 SUVs for the workers to reach Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh (UP). So far, Singh has helped nearly 183 migrant workers to reach their natives.

In addition to this, he also sought permission from Mumbai police and district magistrate of Allahabad in UP to arrange ten buses for the migrants. Speaking with The Asian Age, Mr Singh said that when he was informed about an accident of migrants in Madhya Pradesh, he decided to sponsor travel and meal kits to help distressed workers.

“Fourteen SUVs have been running from Mumbai to Prayagraj daily for the last 20 days for migrant labourers, stuck in Mumbai. Each SUV transports five persons in a single trip in order to maintain social distance. All the guidelines of the Central government and the state governments are being followed. This service is provided pro bono to labourers,” Mr Singh said. He also provided the service to four divyang persons, who wanted to go to Prayagraj.  

Singh said that his team extended help to complete the formalities for Shramik Express, which departed on Sunday evening for Jaunpur district. All migrants were provided food packets and water bottles.

The former AI pilot said that he has sought permission from DCP MIDC, who is a nodal officer for migrant labourers, to arrange ten buses to take the migrant labourers to UP. Around 30 persons will be accommodated in a bus. Plying a bus would be affordable and better as compared to SUVs, he said.  

