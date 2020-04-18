Saturday, Apr 18, 2020 | Last Update : 03:09 PM IST

India, All India

INS Angre update: 26 sailors corona positive at Indian Navy hub in Mumbai

THE ASIAN AGE. | PAWAN BALI
Published : Apr 18, 2020, 2:14 pm IST
Updated : Apr 18, 2020, 2:14 pm IST

Lockdown clamped on base and contact tracing of personnel being carried out

INS Angre is an iconic hub of the Western Naval Command in Mumbai. (Indian Navy)
 INS Angre is an iconic hub of the Western Naval Command in Mumbai. (Indian Navy)

New Delhi: At least 26 Indian Navy personnel serving at the Western Naval Command's base in Mumbai have tested positive for the coronavirus, triggering a big scare in the Indian military establishment.

This is the first major outbreak of the virus in any one single establishment of the armed forces. The Army has 8 Covid-19 positive cases on hand but they are sporadic cases.

But this is an outbreak at one installation, which would require the authorities to throw a wider containment perimeter around the hot spot and initiate extensive testing and isolation of personnel.

All the infected sailors were serving at INS Angre, an iconic shore-based logistics and support establishment that hosts barracks for sailors on shore and supplies ships at sea.

INS Angre has been put under lockdown and the sailors are all undergoing treatment at a Navy hospital, official sources said.

A large-scale contact tracing operation has been launched to track the people who may have come in contact with the sailors.

Sources said 25 of the infected sailors were staying in a barracks with single-room accomodations within the INS Angre complex, while one sailor was living with his mother in his own house.

The sailor's mother has also tested positive, sources said.

The Navy is carrying out virus testing of all people staying in the residential accommodation and it has been declared as a "containment zone", while INS Angre was put under total lockdown as per the prescribed protocol of apex medical research body ICMR.

A statement put out by the Navy earlier had said "Most of these (cases) are asymptomatic and have been traced to a single sailor who was tested positive on April 7. They all reside in the same accommodation block at INS Angre.”

INS Angre includes the Manor House, which is the seat of the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command. It is the shore-based logistics and administrative support establishment of the Western Naval Command and also houses the naval barracks.

Supplies to the Western Command's ships go out from INS Angre. However, there are no cases of infection on board any of the ships and submarines of the Indian Navy.

The outbreak comes at a time when a number of navies globally are grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic. A sailor on board the USS Theodore Roosevelt, an aircraft carrier, reported as many as 500 cases of the virus. The French Navy has also been hit hard by the pandemic.

Indian Navy had already issued a detailed advisory on COVID-19 for its personnel. It directed crew on submarines and warships to disembark at domestic and foreign ports only if it was essential.

The advisory said that when a COVID-19 case is reported onboard while at sea, the patient must be isolated and all close contacts of the patient should be quarantined. “It should be treated as an emergency and all efforts should be made to evacuate him to a hospital ashore,” said the advisory.

Last week, Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh, in a video message, told personnel that vital operational assets such as ships and submarines must remain free from the virus. "The coronavirus pandemic is unprecedented. The danger posed by this disease is real, imminent and unprecedented.”

Tags: western naval command, indian navy, coronavirus positive, 26 sailors, ins angre
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

One of the establishments within the INS Angre of the Western Naval Command. (Photo: Indian Navy)

21 personnel test Covid-19 positive at Indian Navy base in Mumbai

Vehicles parked infront of Charminar during the nation wide lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus. DC Photo

As Covid cases continue to mount, Hyderabad may extend lockdown

Doctors interact with a woman who tested negative for COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of cornavirus, in Hyderabad. PTI Photo

Muslim community being singled out over virus, community elders say

a man stands guard to restrict the entry of outsiders to their locality. Several localities in Srinagar have been declared red zones and severe containment measures have been taken up. (DC Photo: H U Naqash)

J&K records fifth death due to Covid-19

MOST POPULAR

1

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

2

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

3

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

4

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

5

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham