Thursday, Mar 18, 2021 | Last Update : 04:04 PM IST

  India   All India  18 Mar 2021  Rajya Sabha adjourned briefly amid Opposition uproar over Insurance Amendment Bill
India, All India

Rajya Sabha adjourned briefly amid Opposition uproar over Insurance Amendment Bill

PTI
Published : Mar 18, 2021, 3:52 pm IST
Updated : Mar 18, 2021, 3:52 pm IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved a bill in the Upper House to consider for further amendment of the Insurance Act 1938

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Rajya Sabha, during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (RSTV/PTI Photo)
  Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Rajya Sabha, during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (RSTV/PTI Photo)

New Delhi:  Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for 10 minutes on Thursday amid Opposition uproar over the Insurance (Amendment) Bill 2021.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved a bill in the Upper House to consider for further amendment of the Insurance Act 1938.

 

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said the insurance amendment bill 2021 will put people in trouble. The Insurance Act 1938 is being amended for the third time.

He said the Act was first amended during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure when 26 per cent FDI was allowed in the insurance sector. Later in 2015 the law was amended further to allow 49 per cent FDI and now the amendment is for allowing 74 per cent

"I want the bill to be scrutinised to address the gaps and it should be referred to a standing committee," Kharge said.

The Opposition raised slogans and trooped into the well following which Deputy Chairman Harivansh was forced to adjourn the House for 10 minutes till 2:43 pm.

 

Tags: rajya sabha, insurance (amendment) bill 2021, finance minister nirmala sitharaman, insurance act 1938

Latest From India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat. (PTI)

U'khand CM sparks controversy for questioning 'values' of women who wear ripped jeans

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a passenger for a Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test at a bus station in New Delhi on March 17, 2021. (Prakash SINGH / AFP)

India adds 35,871 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 102 days

The self-confidence we gained in our corona fight should not turn into overconfidence, says Modi. — PTI file photo

Second peak of COVID-19: Prime Minister Modi puts states on alert

Born at Jalpehar village in Mandi district on June 10, 1958, Sharma was a two-time MP. (Image credit: Twitter/@bjpramswaroop)

BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma found dead at Delhi residence

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham