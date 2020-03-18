Beware of fake hand sanitisers

With demand in rise, production of unauthorised sanitisers surge

Most of these “new” units do not have the know-how in terms of quantity or volume of ingredients to be used in making hand sanitisers. (File Image)

Hyderabad: Even as coronavirus (Covid-19) continues to spread its tentacles across the world and safety measures have become the most predominant concern of most of humanity, Hyderabad is witnessing a surge in number of fly-by-night hand sanitiser manufacturers.

According to industry insiders, number of such factories or units in Telangana, a figure in high 50s, is rising at a rapid pace.

“The number of such units will continue to grow as there is an acute shortage of hand sanitisers and masks in the country,” Rajiv Nath, forum coordinator, Association of Indian Medical Device Industry, said.

Mr Nath said that most of these “new” units do not have the know-how in terms of quantity or volume of ingredients to be used in making hand sanitisers.

Speaking about current paucity of hand sanitizers the city is witnessing, he said there was an acute shortage of nozzles and pumps used in these bottles.

“Most pumps and nozzles manufacturers are based in from China. Since we have ceased all imports from there, there is a shortage in supply. We are looking for alternatives to ensure we can meet the demand,” he said.

People must understand that washing hands with soap is as effective as any sanitiser, he said.

“We approached the Drug Controller of India’s (DGCI) office, asking it to organise a crackdown on unauthorised manufacturers. Since there is a shortage of isopropyl alcohol, consumers are receiving spurious quality hand sanitisers, which could do more harm than good,” he said.

The demand for hand sanitisers has risen by more than ten times, he said, adding that the AiMED is working with excise department to procure more alcohol to ensure that supply can somewhat match the demand.

He said that consumers need to check name and licensing number of manufacturer before buying.

“If people do come across an unregistered name or non-existing license number, lodge a complaint with consumer fora. We have spoken to DGCI to ensure rise in demand doesn’t spark a rise in prices. The price would be regulated and capped to a 10 per cent rise,” he said.