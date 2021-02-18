Second dose of COVID-19 jab will see more adverse effects: Experts

Experts say the human body is now ready to act against the antigen that the vaccine is providing

Hyderabad: The second dose of Covid- 19 vaccine will see more adverse effects as the first jab is now reacting in the body by making the immune system respond.

“The second dose is more ‘reactogenic’ than the first, as it will induce the body to create an antibody response,” medical experts say. Dr K.K. Aggarwal, president of the confederation of medical associations in Asia and Oceania, says, “The infectious diseases society of America has said the second dose will lead to common sideeffects of pain, fatigue, head ache and muscle pain. These will occur within the first three days but will be resolved quickly.

Beneficiaries will recover and they must not panic. They may consult the centre from where the dose was taken.” The second-dose-effect is based on the body’s antibody response. The first vaccine did not create too much of a reaction but in the second dose there will be more of side-effects.

This is an inflammatory response from the body. These are termed as normal side effects of the vaccine. Dr Mustufa Afzal, senior infectious disease specialist at Care Hospitals explains, "Not everyone will have reactions. In some, the response will be controlled."

Allergic and anaphylaxis reactions in India are low. According to a report by the ministry of health and family welfare, 34 persons from various parts of the country were hospitalised after the first dose. Of them, 21 were discharged and 11 died as per figures till February 13.

Total deaths after vaccination were 27 till this date and reports are being scrutinised by drug control authorities. Worldwide data also shows anaphylaxis to the vaccine is five per million, meaning it is not as common as was previously expected.