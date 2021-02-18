Thursday, Feb 18, 2021 | Last Update : 09:46 AM IST

  India   All India  18 Feb 2021  Second dose of COVID-19 jab will see more adverse effects: Experts
India, All India

Second dose of COVID-19 jab will see more adverse effects: Experts

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 18, 2021, 3:15 am IST
Updated : Feb 18, 2021, 8:55 am IST

Experts say the human body is now ready to act against the antigen that the vaccine is providing

Experts say the human body is now ready to act against the antigen that the vaccine is providing (AP)
 Experts say the human body is now ready to act against the antigen that the vaccine is providing (AP)

Hyderabad: The second dose of Covid- 19 vaccine will see more adverse effects as the first jab is now reacting in the body by making the immune system respond.

“The second dose is more ‘reactogenic’ than the first, as it will induce the body to create an antibody response,” medical experts say. Dr K.K. Aggarwal, president of the confederation of medical associations in Asia and Oceania, says, “The infectious diseases society of America has said the second dose will lead to common sideeffects of pain, fatigue, head ache and muscle pain. These will occur within the first three days but will be resolved quickly.

 

Beneficiaries will recover and they must not panic. They may consult the centre from where the dose was taken.” The second-dose-effect is based on the body’s antibody response. The first vaccine did not create too much of a reaction but in the second dose there will be more of side-effects.

Experts say the human body is now ready to act against the antigen that the vaccine is providing. This is an inflammatory response from the body. These are termed as normal side effects of the vaccine. Dr Mustufa Afzal, senior infectious disease specialist at Care Hospitals explains, “Not everyone will have reactions. In some, the response will be controlled.”

 

Allergic and anaphylaxis reactions in India are low. According to a report by the ministry of health and family welfare, 34 persons from various parts of the country were hospitalised after the first dose. Of them, 21 were discharged and 11 died as per figures till February 13.

Total deaths after vaccination were 27 till this date and reports are being scrutinised by drug control authorities. Worldwide data also shows anaphylaxis to the vaccine is five per million, meaning it is not as common as was previously expected.

 

Tags: coronavirus vaccine, covid 19 vaccination, immune system, covid- 19 vaccine, covid- 19 second dose vaccine, the infectious diseases society of america
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From India

West Bengal minister Jakir Hossain (Image credit : Facebook)

Bengal minister injured in bomb attack in railway station Baharampur

Traditionally a Congress bastion, the former French colony has suddenly become the cynosure of the BJP’s eyes since the party in power at the Centre is piqued over its inability to make inroads into South India. (Photo: Twitter @CMPuducherry)

Is the BJP eyeing Pondy?

Modi said the nation is looking to build a natural gas pipeline grid to boost usage of the environment-friendly fuel that would help cut carbon emissions. (Photo:PTI)

Rs 100/litre petrol, PM faults predecessors

Tamilisai Soundararajan receiving The Warrant of Appointment to discharge functions of Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry from The Hon'ble President of India (Twitter@@DrTamilisaiGuv)

TS Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to be sworn-in as Pondy Lt Governor on Thursday

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham