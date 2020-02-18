Now, slipper thrown at Kanhaiya Kumar in Bihar, 1 held

The incident occurred while Mr Kumar was addressing a public meeting at Lakhisarai in Bihar.

Patna: A youth was taken in custody on Monday after he made an attempt to throw a slipper at former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar.

The youth was thrashed by supporters of Kanhaiya Kumar before being taken into custody by the police. The incident occurred while Mr Kumar was addressing a public meeting at Lakhisarai in Bihar.

Calling Kanhaiya Kumar a “traitor”, the youth said that he has been upset with the ongoing agitation against the CAA, NPR and NRC. He also called himself a Godse supporter and said that “attacks against Kanhaiya Kumar will continue”.

The youth identified as Chandan Kumar Gore was rushed to a local government hospital. Talking to reporters, he said, “Kanhaiya Kumar has been trying to create an atmosphere of hatred through his speeches, but Left ideology will not work in our country. Patriots like me are not worried about being beaten up.”

Mr Kumar has raised the political temperature in Bihar by leading a massive Jan Gan Man Yatra to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), NPR and NRC.

Organisers of the programme told this newspaper that he has been facing regular violent attacks during his statewide tour. Activists accompanying him said that this was the ninth attack in two weeks and slogans being raised by people indicate that they belong to a particular ideology.

“Bihar today needs employment and not NPR. I would like to urge the state government to pass a resolution to prevent the implementation of CAA, NPR and NRC,” Kanhaiya Kumar said.