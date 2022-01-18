Tuesday, Jan 18, 2022 | Last Update : 12:51 PM IST

  India   All India  18 Jan 2022  Records show Bihar doctor took 5 Covid vaccine shots, probe ordered
India, All India

Records show Bihar doctor took 5 Covid vaccine shots, probe ordered

PTI
Published : Jan 18, 2022, 11:40 am IST
Updated : Jan 18, 2022, 11:40 am IST

Singh claimed that someone else managed to get vaccine shots using her PAN card details, and called for a probe

Dr Vibha Kumari Singh (ANI)
 Dr Vibha Kumari Singh (ANI)

Patna: The Bihar government has ordered an investigation after records showed that a Patna-based civil surgeon was administered five shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The civil surgeon, Dr Vibha Kumari Singh, however, said she had taken the jab thrice as per rules.

 

Singh also claimed that someone else managed to get vaccine shots using her PAN card details, and called for a probe.

According to the CoWIN portal, she received the first dose on January 28, 2021 and was fully vaccinated by March last year.

Government records showed Singh was also jabbed on February 6, 2021 using her PAN card information, and for the fourth time on June 17 that year. She then took a precautionary dose on January 13, 2022.

Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh on Monday said the administration has started an investigation. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty, he said.

Earlier this month, an 84-year-old man in the north Bihar district of Madhepura caused a flutter with the claim that he has taken a dozen shots of the coronavirus vaccine.

 

I have used my Aadhaar card and my voter ID card on different occasions to get myself registered Every single dose has helped relieve my chronic back pain. I have never caught a cold since I took the first shot 11 months ago, the octogenarian Brahmadeo Mandal had said.

Tags: covid vaccination, dr vibha kumari singh, cowin portal
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

