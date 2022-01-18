Tuesday, Jan 18, 2022 | Last Update : 07:12 PM IST

Health ministry yet to take decision on COVID shots for children aged 12-14 yrs

ANI
Published : Jan 18, 2022, 1:47 pm IST
Updated : Jan 18, 2022, 1:47 pm IST

According to the experts, adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years are actively participating in the inoculation process

It is expected that the first phase of the vaccination drive for 15-18 years age group will be completed by the end of this month.
 It is expected that the first phase of the vaccination drive for 15-18 years age group will be completed by the end of this month. (ANI)

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has not yet taken any decision on COVID-19 vaccination for children in the age bracket of 12-14 years, official sources told ANI.

As India has inoculated over 3.5 crore first doses of the Covaxin vaccine in the age group of 15-18 years, it is expected that the first phase of the vaccination drive for this age group will be completed by the end of this month.

 

However, there is no official statement on when the vaccination for children who fall between the age group of 12-14 years is going to be started in the country.

According to the experts, adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years are actively participating in the inoculation process.

On Monday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated all the teenagers, between the age group of 15 to 18 years, who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Amazing enthusiasm among young India for COVID-19 vaccination over 3.5 crore children between the 15-18 age group have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, since January 3. Congratulations to all my young friends who have got vaccinated," the health minister tweeted.

 

The country began vaccinating children between the age of 15-18 years from January 3, 2022, onwards, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement on December 25 last year.

Notably, Dr NK Arora, Chairman of COVID-19 working group of NTAGI, said that looking at the current pace of the vaccination, India may begin inoculating children in the age group of 12-14 years in March.

About 46 per cent of adolescents aged 15-18 years have received their first dose in less than two weeks after vaccines were rolled out for them.

