Tuesday, Jan 18, 2022 | Last Update : 09:41 AM IST

  India   All India  18 Jan 2022  EC defers Punjab polls to February 20 at parties' request
India, All India

EC defers Punjab polls to February 20 at parties' request

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Jan 18, 2022, 6:55 am IST
Updated : Jan 18, 2022, 6:55 am IST

The election will now be held on February 20 instead of February 14 as announced earlier

As per the new schedule, the new poll notification will be announced on January 25 and the last date of nomination will be February 1. (Representational Image/ AP)
 As per the new schedule, the new poll notification will be announced on January 25 and the last date of nomination will be February 1. (Representational Image/ AP)

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has rescheduled the polling date in Punjab by six days in view of the Guru Ravidas Jayanti that falls around the time when Assembly elections were to take place earlier in the state. The election will now be held on February 20 instead of February 14 as announced earlier.

The political parties had requested the EC to postpone the polls in the state till at least February 16 as lakhs of voters are expected to travel to Varanasi for Guru Ravidas Jayanti. Punjab has a substantial population of followers of Guru Ravidas, including the Scheduled Caste community, which is around 32 per cent of the state’s population.

 

“The commission has received several representations from the state government, political parties and other organisations drawing attention regarding the movement of a large number of devotees from Punjab to Varanasi for participation in Sri Guru Ravidas Ji Jayanti celebrations, which is observed on 16th February 2022. They also brought to notice that a large number of devotees start moving for Varanasi around a week before the day of celebration and keeping the poll day on 14th February 2022 will deprive large number of electors from voting. In view of this, they have requested to shift the poll date a few days after 16th February 2022.  The commission has also taken inputs from the state government and the chief electoral officer, Punjab, in this regard,” the EC said in a statement on Monday.

 

It added that “after considering the new facts emerging out of these representations, inputs from the state government and the state’s chief electoral officer, past precedents and all facts and circumstances in the matter, the commission has decided to reschedule the general election to the Legislative Assembly of Punjab”.

As per the new schedule, the new poll notification will be announced on January 25 and the last date of nomination will be February 1. The date of scrutiny of nominations will be on February 2 and of withdrawals on February 4. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 10 as per the previous schedule.

Political parties in Punjab have widely welcomed the decision. Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi said this will allow a large number of followers from the state, especially its Doaba region, to travel to Varanasi to celebrate the Guru’s birth anniversary.

 

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said: “We had urged the Election Commission to postpone the date, and we welcome the EC’s decision.” Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Union minister and BJP leader Som Prakash, Aam Aadmi Party’s senior leader Harpal Singh Cheema and BSP’s Punjab chief Jasvir Singh Garhi also welcomed the decision.

Tags: punjab assembly elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Uttarakhand Cabinet minister, Harak Singh Rawat. (ANI)

Uttarakhand's politics in flux as leaders switch on poll eve

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers 'State of the World' special address at the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Monday, January 17, 2022. (PTI)

It's best time to invest in India: PM to Davos

A member of a Bomb Disposal Squad attempts to defuse an IED bomb found inside a bag at Ghazipur flower market in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

IED recovered in east Delhi part of consignment of explosives smuggled from Pakistan

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat on his way to attend the party's Central Election Committee meeting for Uttarakhand Assembly polls, in New Delhi (PTI Photo)

Congress delays Uttarakhand poll list as it fears revolt

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham