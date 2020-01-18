Saturday, Jan 18, 2020 | Last Update : 06:45 AM IST

India, All India

Papers not needed for citizenship: Dilip Ghosh

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 18, 2020, 4:15 am IST
Updated : Jan 18, 2020, 4:15 am IST

Mr Ghosh, however, made it clear that each person from Bangladesh living in India would be mandated to fill up the CAA form.

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Dilip Ghos
 West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Dilip Ghos

Kolkata: West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Dilip Ghosh, the party MP of Midnapore, declared on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would give barely four months’ time to people to apply for citizenship in accordance with the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Dismissing the validity of one’s Aadhaar Card and Voter Card for citizenship, he also predicted, at a rally in support of the CAA in Howrah, that no document would be required for filling up the CAA application form. Mr Ghosh, however, made it clear that each person from Bangladesh living in India would be mandated to fill up the CAA form.

Mr Ghosh said, “Modiji will give three-four months’ time. You have to fill up the forms according to the CAA. No document will be required. You will only state the date you entered India and mention your father’s name with the address, say, Saatkhira (Bangladesh). This is proof. No other document and attestation will be needed.”

He elaborated, “Aadhar Card or Voter Card is not citizenship. If you apply for a passport, your originals will be found out but you would not be able to furnish it. It would not be accepted. You would not be a citizen then. So each and every person, who came here from Bangladesh, would have to apply for the citizenship and fill up the forms.”

Taking a dig at chief minister Mamata Banerjee, the BJP MP, who has become the state party chief for the second time, alleged, “Didi is saying: Do not fill up the forms. Never fall prey to her ploy. Ask those businessmen who did not register themselves for the Goods and Services Tax and had to pay fines later. An attempt is being made to fool Bengalis.”

He added, “You will become an Indian citizen from the date you state in the form. Someone might have come in 1975, others in 1980 and 1985. You will state the date of your arrival correctly. Those who have come here till December 31, 2014, will be awarded citizenship. So your word is the last word.”

Lashing out at the Trinamul Congress and other Opposition parties for their protests against the CAA, Mr Ghosh argued, “They are scaring people, saying the dates of the birth of parents of a person would be asked for. It will not be sought. There is a confirmation about our parents.”

Triggering controversy once again, the BJP MP reasoned, “Those whose own parents are not confirmed are misleading the people. Tell them to decide their parents first and their language. The BJP and society need not worry. If anyone says something, we are there.” 

Tags: dilip ghosh, narendra modi, citizenship amendment act

Latest From India

Sources in India government said that Pakistan has been conveyed “the grave concerns” as expressed amongst various quarters of the Indian civil society “at such a shocking and deplorable incident” involving minor girls from the minority Hindu community in Pakistan.

India fumes as Hindu girls abducted in Pakistan

The chargesheet has exposed the modus operandi of the “syndicate” detailing how the answersheets of the particular entrance test were routed to select candidates through middlemen in five phases.

Vyapam scam: CBI files chargesheet, names 32

DSP Davinder Singh

Pursuasive Davinder Singh won over L-G for promotion

Russian ambassador Nikolay Kudashev

Russia envoy: Concerns about US plans conveyed

MOST POPULAR

1

Step aside AirPods; these Samsung Buds will have a cool feature

2

Forget the iPhone 11; this is the smartphone you need

3

Apple’s beautifully dangerous new iPhone

4

Horrible news for Apple as new iPhone design leaks

5

New iPhone issues laid bare by Apple

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham