Saturday, Jan 18, 2020 | Last Update : 06:44 AM IST

India, All India

Day after release, Chandrashekhar Azad vows to continue fight

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 18, 2020, 3:42 am IST
Updated : Jan 18, 2020, 3:42 am IST

The dalit leader, who has been ordered not to be in Delhi till the Assembly polls in February, began his day by visiting Jama Masjid on Friday.

Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad holds a copy of the Constitution during a protest against the CAA at Jama Masjid in Old Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
 Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad holds a copy of the Constitution during a protest against the CAA at Jama Masjid in Old Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Just a day after he was released, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Friday said he would continue his fight against the CAA and NRC and questioned the BJP’s claim that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will help persecuted dalits from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Mr Azad, who was arrested for his anti-CAA protests in the capital and sent to judicial custody on December 21, said if the BJP was so concerned about the dalits then why was the condition of dalits in India deteriorating day by day.

The dalit leader, who has been ordered not to be in Delhi till the Assembly polls in February, began his day by visiting Jama Masjid on Friday. Flanked by his supporters and locals, Mr Azad read the Preamble to the Constitution.

Later, addressing media persons at the Indian Women’s Press Corps, he accused the BJP of using NRC and CAA to divide the country now that the Ram Temple issue is over.

“I respect the Prime Minister, but he should also respect the Constitution. If you tamper with it (the Constitution), then it will weaken… Instead of doing Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister should visit the women of Shaheen Bagh. If he cannot meet them sitting in Delhi then imagine what happens to people who are suffering in rural India,” he said.

Mr Azad, who had declared that he would soon enter politics, deflected questions on BSP chief Mayawati.

“Country is bigger than politics. BSP or Mayawati should not be the question anymore,” he said.

Asked about his political debut, he said, “When I was in Lucknow, we were working on entering electoral politics. But then this (CAA/NRC) came. I thought that first I should be saving the country. Even in jail, I was educating people on CAA”.

He also blamed the Opposition parties, saying they have failed to fulfill their responsibility. “So now it is up to the common people to protest against the government”.

The Bhim Army chief was arrested in connection with the violence during an anti-CAA protest in Old Delhi’s Daryaganj where he was reading parts of the Constitution.

Mr Azad’s outfit had organised a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the amended Citizenship Act on December 20, without police permission.  

On Wednesday, while granting him bail, a Delhi court restrained him from visiting Delhi for four weeks and directed him not to hold any dharna till elections in the national capital are over.

Tags: chandrashekhar azad, citizenship (amendment) act

Latest From India

Sources in India government said that Pakistan has been conveyed “the grave concerns” as expressed amongst various quarters of the Indian civil society “at such a shocking and deplorable incident” involving minor girls from the minority Hindu community in Pakistan.

India fumes as Hindu girls abducted in Pakistan

The chargesheet has exposed the modus operandi of the “syndicate” detailing how the answersheets of the particular entrance test were routed to select candidates through middlemen in five phases.

Vyapam scam: CBI files chargesheet, names 32

DSP Davinder Singh

Pursuasive Davinder Singh won over L-G for promotion

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Dilip Ghos

Papers not needed for citizenship: Dilip Ghosh

MOST POPULAR

1

Step aside AirPods; these Samsung Buds will have a cool feature

2

Forget the iPhone 11; this is the smartphone you need

3

Apple’s beautifully dangerous new iPhone

4

Horrible news for Apple as new iPhone design leaks

5

New iPhone issues laid bare by Apple

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham