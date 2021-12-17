Friday, Dec 17, 2021 | Last Update : 05:19 PM IST

  India   All India  17 Dec 2021  IAF chopper crash: SBI gives Rs 48.40 lakh cheque to deceased Lance Naik's family
India, All India

IAF chopper crash: SBI gives Rs 48.40 lakh cheque to deceased Lance Naik's family

PTI
Published : Dec 17, 2021, 12:20 pm IST
Updated : Dec 17, 2021, 12:20 pm IST

The SBI official presented cheques relating to two insurance claims totaling to Rs 48.40 lakh

The lone survivor of the crash, Group Captain Varun Singh, died earlier this week. (PTI Photo)
 The lone survivor of the crash, Group Captain Varun Singh, died earlier this week. (PTI Photo)

Bhopal: The State Bank of India (SBI) has handed over a cheque of Rs 48.40 lakh to the widow of Lance Naik Jitendra Kumar, who died in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu last week, an official said on Friday.

Chief General Manager (CGM) of SBI (Bhopal circle) Binod Kumar Mishra on Thursday visited the residence of Jitendra Kumar, who lost his life in the helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8 along with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat and 11 others. The lone survivor of the crash, Group Captain Varun Singh, died earlier this week.

 

During his visit, Mishra expressed deepest condolences and grief to the bereaved family members, the official said.

Mishra presented cheques relating to two insurance claims totaling to Rs 48.40 lakh. Out to the total amount, Rs 30 lakh were on account of the accidental death benefit provided to the defence staff under Defence Salary Package and Rs 18.40 lakh being the settlement of SBI Life insurance policies, he said.

The cheques were handed over to the Lance Naik's wife Sunita, he added.

Tags: state bank of india, jitendra kumar, chopper crash, iaf chopper crash, tamil nadu
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

Latest From India

In this file photo, a Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (AP Photo)

Novavax COVID-19 vaccine could get EU approval next week

On Tuesday, he had said the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has not spread in the community so far and the situation is under control. (PTI)

Delhi logs 10 new cases of Omicron, total reaches 20: Jain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Bhutan confers its highest civilian award on PM Modi

In this May file photo, family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim, as coronavirus cases surge in record numbers, at Sarai Kale Khan Crematorium in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

India records 7,447 fresh Covid cases, decline of 830 cases in past 24 hours

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham