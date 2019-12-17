Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019 | Last Update : 09:57 AM IST

India, All India

Jamia protesters admitted with bullet wounds, says doctor; cops deny allegations

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Dec 17, 2019, 9:17 am IST
Updated : Dec 17, 2019, 9:17 am IST

One of the two protestors, Ajaz (22), a BA student from Jamia University was admitted to a general ward of the hospital.

A peaceful protest turned into a violent showdown between the police and protestors who were opposing the new Citizenship Amendment Act, which left many students and cops injured. (Photo: PTI)
 A peaceful protest turned into a violent showdown between the police and protestors who were opposing the new Citizenship Amendment Act, which left many students and cops injured. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Another controversy has erupted over whether the Delhi Police fired on protestors at Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday. A peaceful protest turned into a violent showdown between the police and protestors who were opposing the new Citizenship Amendment Act, which left many students and cops injured.

According to an NDTV report, the Medical Superintendent of Delhi's government-run Safdarjung Hospital said two Jamia protesters were admitted with bullet injuries, directly contradicting the claims by the police that they did not fire bullets at protesters.

One of the two protestors, Ajaz (22), a BA student from Jamia University was admitted to a general ward of the hospital. Ajaz’s family, however, confirmed that he was shot in the chest on Sunday evening.

A video of Ajaz, however, purportedly filmed moments after he was shot, does not show any tear gas in his vicinity.

To keep a watch on the visitors, Delhi Police deputed two members outside his ward. The police said that those injuries were caused by shrapnel injuries from tear-gas shells.

Police said Shoaib Khan (23), another protestor admitted in the hospital, was also from tear gas shrapnel.

In another viral video from the clashes, filmed in Delhi's Holy Family Hospital showed a third individual, Mohammed Tamin, showing what he claimed was a bullet wound in his thigh.

According to discharge report from the hospital, it stated that a "foreign body" was removed from his left thigh. Under the section 'Medical History', it stated "sustained gunshot injury to left leg".

In a statement, the Director of the Holy Family Hospital said, “When the patient was brought to the hospital, the people accompanying him raised suspicion of a bullet injury. However, during treatment, no bullet wound was removed. It was a foreign body.”

Tamin, however, denied he was injured in tear gas firing. He said a policeman shot at him from close range.

Tags: citizenship act protests, jamia millia islamia university, delhi protests, delhi police
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

The accused also got badly injured after he was caught by the villagers while fleeing the spot. He has been admitted to a hospital, the police said. (Representational Image)

Rape accused stabs minor victim's father to death in Rajasthan, injures mother, brother

The WEF said it is has committed to at least double the current percentage of women participants at the Davos summit by 2030. (Representational Image)

India slips to 112th rank on gender gap index, in bottom 5 on health, economic fronts

A group of another 50 women, including students and their family members, demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah resign in the wake of alleged police atrocities. (Photo: PTI)

Women take lead against cops 'excesses' at Jamia, says 'its now or never situation'

On the occasion, he also hailed Vajpayee as a consensus-builder who worked to take everyone along and noted that people may have given strong majorities to different parties since 1952 but over 50 per cent of them have never voted for one party. (Photo: File)

Ex-Prez bats for raising LS strength to 1,000, cautions against 'majoritarianism'

MOST POPULAR

1

'Serious replies only': Man seeks companion for his lonely duck, puts out dating ad

2

PM Modi's tweet on BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections becomes 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

3

Russia banned from competing in sports; what does it mean for them

4

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

5

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham