Jamia protesters admitted with bullet wounds, says doctor; cops deny allegations

One of the two protestors, Ajaz (22), a BA student from Jamia University was admitted to a general ward of the hospital.

A peaceful protest turned into a violent showdown between the police and protestors who were opposing the new Citizenship Amendment Act, which left many students and cops injured. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Another controversy has erupted over whether the Delhi Police fired on protestors at Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday. A peaceful protest turned into a violent showdown between the police and protestors who were opposing the new Citizenship Amendment Act, which left many students and cops injured.

According to an NDTV report, the Medical Superintendent of Delhi's government-run Safdarjung Hospital said two Jamia protesters were admitted with bullet injuries, directly contradicting the claims by the police that they did not fire bullets at protesters.

One of the two protestors, Ajaz (22), a BA student from Jamia University was admitted to a general ward of the hospital. Ajaz’s family, however, confirmed that he was shot in the chest on Sunday evening.

A video of Ajaz, however, purportedly filmed moments after he was shot, does not show any tear gas in his vicinity.

To keep a watch on the visitors, Delhi Police deputed two members outside his ward. The police said that those injuries were caused by shrapnel injuries from tear-gas shells.

Police said Shoaib Khan (23), another protestor admitted in the hospital, was also from tear gas shrapnel.

In another viral video from the clashes, filmed in Delhi's Holy Family Hospital showed a third individual, Mohammed Tamin, showing what he claimed was a bullet wound in his thigh.

According to discharge report from the hospital, it stated that a "foreign body" was removed from his left thigh. Under the section 'Medical History', it stated "sustained gunshot injury to left leg".

In a statement, the Director of the Holy Family Hospital said, “When the patient was brought to the hospital, the people accompanying him raised suspicion of a bullet injury. However, during treatment, no bullet wound was removed. It was a foreign body.”

Tamin, however, denied he was injured in tear gas firing. He said a policeman shot at him from close range.