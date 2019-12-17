Jamia protest: Netizens condemn police action

Write Chetan Bhagat too expressed anguish as he in a accused the govt of using divertionary tactics to hide failures on economy front on Twitter.

On Monday #HindusagainstCAA and #CAAprotests dominated social media with more strong reactions against Modi government and Delhi Police.

New Delhi: The brutal police attack on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia students on Sunday generated lot of anguish among the netizens as many of them kept awake till early mornings of Monday to express their anger and condemn the police action.

Decorated military veterans, ex-chief of Indian Navy, writer, actor, director and the intelligentsia, every one condemned the police brutality that many witnessed live on their television sets.

“This is not a police ‘force’. It looks like a bunch of goons attacking young women while using foul language. Do these goons have any leadership? Where are the police ‘officers’? Any rules governing use of force aga-inst citizens?” questioned former Indian Navy chief Arun Prakash as video of women being beaten up by police by lathi went viral.

The video also had some men who were not in police uniform and had their face covered beating up students with lathis, raising questions whether there was involvement of others in the attack on students.

“Crashing the economy. Making jobs vanish. Shutting down Internet. Sending police in libraries. The youth may have patience, but don’t test the limits of it...Whatever their historical names, there are no Hindu or Muslim universities in India. They are all Indian universities. And they all must be protected,” Bhagat tweeted.

“Today was a disturbing day for India-not just because of what happened, but because of Modi’s response to it all. What he said wasn’t at all conciliatory-rather,” wrote Michael Kugelman, Washington based expert.

The Indian film industry also joined in expressing anger against government and police brutality.

"What is happening in our country should make us all hang our heads in shame. Shame. Now is the time to come together and act as one nation, one people, one country. NOW," tweeted actress Dia Mirza.

"This has gone too far.. can’t stay silent any longer . This government is clearly fascist .. and it makes me angry to see voices that can actually make a difference stay quiet," wrote director Anurag Kashyap.

