Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019 | Last Update : 09:55 AM IST

India, All India

India slips to 112th rank on gender gap index, in bottom 5 on health, economic fronts

PTI
Published : Dec 17, 2019, 8:28 am IST
Updated : Dec 17, 2019, 8:28 am IST

While Iceland remains world's most gender-neutral country, India moved down from 108th position last year on WEF's Gender Gap Report.

The WEF said it is has committed to at least double the current percentage of women participants at the Davos summit by 2030. (Representational Image)
 The WEF said it is has committed to at least double the current percentage of women participants at the Davos summit by 2030. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: India has slipped four places to rank 112th globally in terms of gender gap amid widening disparity in terms of women's health and survival, and economic participation - the two areas where the country is now ranked in the bottom-five, an annual survey shows.

While Iceland remains the world's most gender-neutral country, India has moved down the ladder from its 108th position last year on the World Economic Forum's Gender Gap Report to rank below countries like China (106th), Sri Lanka (102nd), Nepal (101st), Brazil (92nd), Indonesia (85th) and Bangladesh (50th).

Yemen is ranked the worst (153rd), while Iraq is 152nd and Pakistan 151st.

"The time it will take to close the gender gap narrowed to 99.5 years in 2019. While an improvement on 2018 - when the gap was calculated to take 108 years to close - it still means parity between men and women across health, education, work and politics will take more than a lifetime to achieve," the WEF said.

Geneva-based WEF, an international organisation for public-private cooperation, said this year's improvement can largely be ascribed to a significant increase in the number of women in politics.

The political gender gap will take 95 years to close, compared to 107 years last year. Worldwide, women now hold 25.2 per cent of parliamentary lower-house seats and 21.2 per cent of ministerial positions, compared to 24.1 per cent and 19 per cent, respectively last year.

However, the economic opportunity gap has worsened, widening to 257 years, compared to 202 years last year. The report said one of the greatest challenges to closing this gap is women's under-representation in emerging roles, such as cloud computing, engineering and data and Artificial Intelligence.

The WEF had published its first gender gap report in 2006, when India was ranked relatively higher at 98th place.

Since then, India's rank has worsened on three of four metrics used for the overall ranking.

While India has improved to 18th place on political empowerment, it has slipped to 150th on health and survival, to 149th in terms of economic participation and opportunity and to 112th place for educational attainment.

The WEF said economic opportunities for women are extremely limited in India (35.4 per cent), Pakistan (32.7 per cent), Yemen (27.3 per cent), Syria (24.9 per cent) and Iraq (22.7 per cent).

It also named India among countries with very low women representation on company boards (13.8 per cent), while it was even worse in China (9.7 per cent).

On health and survival, four large countries - Pakistan, India, Vietnam and China - fare badly with millions of women there not getting the same access to health as men, the WEF said.

It also flagged abnormally low sex ratios at birth in India (91 girls for every 100 boys) and Pakistan (92/100).

The WEF said India has closed two-thirds of its overall gender gap, but the condition of women in large fringes of India's society is precarious and the economic gender gap runs particularly deep.

Since 2006, the gap has significantly widened and India is the only country among the 153 countries studied where the economic gender gap is larger than the political one.

Only one-quarter of women, compared with 82 per cent of men, engage actively in the labour market - one of the lowest rates globally (145th). Furthermore, the female estimated earned income is mere one-fifth of the male income, again among the world's lowest (144th).

Women account for only 14 per cent of leadership roles (136th) and 30 per cent of professional and technical workers.

"Violence, forced marriage and discrimination in access to health remain pervasive. The situation and the trend are more positive in terms of gender gaps in education... But a large difference persists for literacy rate; only two-thirds of women are literate compared with 82 per cent of men," WEF said.

India ranks high on the political empowerment sub-index, largely because the country was headed by a woman for 20 of the past 50 years. But, female political representation today is low as women make up only 14.4 per cent of Parliament (122nd rank globally) and 23 per cent of the cabinet (69th), the report said.

Nordic countries continue to lead the way to gender parity and Iceland is followed by Norway, Finland and Sweden in the top-four. In the top-10, they are followed by Nicaragua, New Zealand, Ireland, Spain, Rwanda and Germany.

The WEF said one positive development is the possibility that a "role model effect" may be starting to have an impact in terms of leadership and possibly also wages.

"For example, in eight of the top-10 countries this year, high political empowerment corresponds with high numbers of women in senior roles. Comparing changes in political empowerment from 2006 to 2019 shows that improvements in political representation occurred simultaneously with improvements in women in senior roles in the labour market," the report said.

WEF's Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab said, "Supporting gender parity is critical to ensuring strong, cohesive and resilient societies around the world. For business, too, diversity will be an essential element to demonstrate that stakeholder capitalism is the guiding principle."

The issue of gender gap is likely to be among key focus areas for discussion next month at the annual meeting of the WEF in Davos, Switzerland.

The WEF said it is has committed to at least double the current percentage of women participants at the Davos summit by 2030.

Tags: world economic forum, gender gap, india, pakistan
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

The accused also got badly injured after he was caught by the villagers while fleeing the spot. He has been admitted to a hospital, the police said. (Representational Image)

Rape accused stabs minor victim's father to death in Rajasthan, injures mother, brother

A peaceful protest turned into a violent showdown between the police and protestors who were opposing the new Citizenship Amendment Act, which left many students and cops injured. (Photo: PTI)

Jamia protesters admitted with bullet wounds, says doctor; cops deny allegations

A group of another 50 women, including students and their family members, demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah resign in the wake of alleged police atrocities. (Photo: PTI)

Women take lead against cops 'excesses' at Jamia, says 'its now or never situation'

On the occasion, he also hailed Vajpayee as a consensus-builder who worked to take everyone along and noted that people may have given strong majorities to different parties since 1952 but over 50 per cent of them have never voted for one party. (Photo: File)

Ex-Prez bats for raising LS strength to 1,000, cautions against 'majoritarianism'

MOST POPULAR

1

'Serious replies only': Man seeks companion for his lonely duck, puts out dating ad

2

PM Modi's tweet on BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections becomes 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

3

Russia banned from competing in sports; what does it mean for them

4

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

5

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham