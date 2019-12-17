Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019 | Last Update : 09:56 AM IST

BJP blames Congress for ‘misleading’ people

The BJP asserted that violent protests against CAA were “a conspiracy of the Opposition and certain other parties”.

New Delhi: Blaming the Opposition parties, in particular the Congress, for “misleading” people and trying to “bifurcate” the country by looking at everything through the prism of Hindu-Muslim, the BJP on Monday asked why a day after the Congress tried to “re-launch” Rahul Gandhi, violence and hatred started in the country.

As violence and unrest spread across various states against the legislation, the Prime Minister, in a series of tweets on Monday, termed violent protests across the country against CAA as “unfortunate and deeply distressing”, and appealed to people to stay away from rumour-mongering and not let “vested interests” divide the society.

While assuring that the amended citizenship law does not affect any Indian of any religion, Mr Modi said, “This is the time to maintain peace and brotherhood. It is my appeal to everyone to stay away from any sort of rumour-mongering and falsehoods… Violent protests are unfortunate and deeply distressing”.   

