India records 10,197 new Covid infections; active cases decline to 1,28,555

PTI
Published : Nov 17, 2021, 10:29 am IST
Updated : Nov 17, 2021, 10:29 am IST

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.82 per cent. It has been less than 2 per cent for the last 44 days

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at State Government-run at SKM Hall in Patna (PTI)
New Delhi: India's Covid tally rose to 3,44,66,598 on Wednesday with 10,197 fresh cases, while the active cases have declined to 1,28,555, the lowest in 527 days, according to the Union Health Ministry's data.

The death toll climbed to 4,64,153 after 301 more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the data updated at 8 am.

 

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 40 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 143 consecutive days now.

The active cases have declined to 1,28,555 comprising 0.37 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.28 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the Health Ministry said.

A decrease of 2,238 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.82 per cent. It has been less than 2 per cent for the last 44 days.

The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 0.96 per cent. It has been below 2 per cent for the last 54 days, according to the ministry.

 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,38,73,890, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.35 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 113.68 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India had crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. 

 

