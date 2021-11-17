Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021 | Last Update : 12:46 PM IST

  India   All India  17 Nov 2021  Air pollution in Delhi-NCR: No relief likely till Sunday
Metros, Delhi

Air pollution in Delhi-NCR: No relief likely till Sunday

PTI
Published : Nov 17, 2021, 10:57 am IST
Updated : Nov 17, 2021, 11:04 am IST

The air quality is likely to improve Sunday onwards due to relatively strong winds

Commuters make their way along a road amid heavy smog in New Delhi on November 16, 2021. (Money SHARMA / AFP)
 Commuters make their way along a road amid heavy smog in New Delhi on November 16, 2021. (Money SHARMA / AFP)

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR recorded its air quality in the very poor category on Wednesday morning and no major improvement is likely until Sunday, authorities said.

The minimum temperature in the capital dropped to 9.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal and the lowest this season so far. The maximum is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

 

The city recorded its air quality index at 389 at 9 am. It had slipped into the severe zone on Tuesday and was recorded at 403 at 4 pm.

Faridabad (350), Ghaziabad (368), Greater Noida (358), Gurugram (354) and Noida (369) also recorded their air quality in very poor category.

V K Soni of the IMD on Tuesday told the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) that lower ventilation index  due to low temperatures and calm wind conditions  is predicted between Wednesday and Sunday, which is unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants.

The air quality is likely to improve Sunday onwards due to relatively strong winds, he said.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor SAFAR has said the intrusion of stubble burning-related pollutants into Delhi is not likely on Wednesday and Thursday as the transport level wind direction is easterly.

 

Ahead of a Supreme Court hearing on the air pollution issue, the CAQM late Tuesday night directed that schools, colleges and educational institutions in the National Capital Region will remain closed until further orders, allowing only online mode of education.

It also said that only five of the 11 thermal power plants located within 300 km radius of Delhi -- NTPC, Jhajjar; Mahatma Gandhi TPS, CLP Jhajjar; Panipat TPS, HPGCL; Nabha Power Ltd. TPS, Rajpura and Talwandi Sabo TPS, Mansa -- will remain operational till November 30.

The commission directed Delhi and the NCR states to stop construction and demolition activities in the region till November 21, barring railway services/railway stations, metro rail corporation services, including stations, airports and inter-state bus terminals (ISBTS) and national security/defence-related activities/ projects of national importance subject to strict compliance of the C&D Waste Management Rules and dust control norms.

 

NCR state governments have been directed to allow work from home (WFH) for at least 50 percent of their staff in offices in NCR till Sunday and encourage private establishments to follow suit.

Trucks carrying non-essential items have been banned from entering Delhi till Sunday.

All industries in NCR still using unapproved fuels shall be closed by respective governments with immediate effect... NCR States and GNCTD shall enforce a strict ban on use of DG sets, except for emergency services, the panel said.

The Delhi government has been directed to expeditiously procure and put on road adequate number of CNG buses at the earliest.

 

The Delhi government had ordered the closure of physical classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions for a week from Monday.

Tags: delhi air pollution, air quality in delhi, air pollution level, air pollution index
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From Metros

People walk near the Rashtrapati Bhavan amid heavy smoggy conditions in New Delhi on November 15, 2021. (Money SHARMA / AFP)

Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category for third consecutive day

British Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata Nick Low pays tribute on the occasion of the Remembrance Day in Kolkata. (BY arrangement)

Martyrs commemorated on Remembrance Day in Kolkata

The overall air quality index of Delhi was recorded at 338 at 9.05 am. (PTI file image)

Delhi's air quality improves slightly, moves to 'very poor' from 'severe'

Supreme Court (PTI)

It is an emergency situation: SC on air pollution in Delhi-NCR, suggets lockdown

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

2

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

3

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

4

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

5

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham