Sunday, Oct 17, 2021 | Last Update : 09:12 AM IST

  India   All India  17 Oct 2021  Two more target killings in J&K; LeT cadre, 4 others shot dead
India, All India

Two more target killings in J&K; LeT cadre, 4 others shot dead

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Oct 17, 2021, 8:33 am IST
Updated : Oct 17, 2021, 8:33 am IST

The gory incidents sent the security agencies into a tizzy whereas the Union govt and local administration faced the Opposition's heat

Security personnel during an encounter with militants at Pampore area of Pulwama District, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Two militants, including Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Umar Mushtaq Khandey, were killed in the gun battle. (PTI/S. Irfan)
 Security personnel during an encounter with militants at Pampore area of Pulwama District, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Two militants, including Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Umar Mushtaq Khandey, were killed in the gun battle. (PTI/S. Irfan)

SRINAGAR: Two more civilians -- a Muslim and a Hindu non-local seasonal workers -- were gunned down by assailants in Jammu and Kashmir's capital city and southern Pulwama district on Saturday, taking the toll of targeting killings this month to nine.

Sagir Ahmed, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, who was working as a carpenter in a joinery mill in Pulwama was shot at and critically wounded by a masked youth inside a shop in the district’s Littar area late Saturday evening, witnesses said. He was rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead.

 

Earlier, gunmen targeted a street-hawker from Bihar identified as Arvind Kumar in Srinagar’s idgah-Safa Kada’l area. He was taken to the nearby Sri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The medical superintendent of the government-run hospital, Dr Kanwaljeet Singh, said that the 40-year-old victim had received a bullet wound in the head.

The news of the tragic killings came hours after a senior officer of the Jammu and Kashmir police announced that five of the separatist militants involved in the recent spate of target killings in and outside Srinagar have been eliminated by the security forces in separate encounters in the past few days.

 

Earlier this month, seven civilians including a Kashmiri Pandit chemist Makhan Lal Bindroo, street-vendor from Bihar Virender Kumar Paswan, cab driver Muhammad Shaffi Lone, school principal Supinder Kour, teacher Deepak Chand (also a Kashmiri Pandit) and two other residents -- Abdul Majid Guroo and Muhammad Shafi Dar -- lost their lives in a fresh spate of target killings. The J&K police has blamed The Resistance Front (TRF) which it insists is an “offshoot” of proscribed Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT) organisation for most of the 28 target killings that had taken place till October 7 this year and also many other terror activities in J&K.

The gory incidents sent the security agencies into a tizzy whereas the BJP government at the Centre and local administration faced the Opposition's heat. Also, questions were being raised over the official claim that the revocation of J&K’s special status granted under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution in August 2019 proved harbinger of peace and death knell for militancy and terrorism in the region.  

 

As the J&K police, the Army and various Central other security forces on counterinsurgency assignment in J&K launched a major offensive against the militants past week, 13 militants, including at least five who were allegedly involved in target killings, were gunned down in encounters across the Valley, police said.

Inspector general of police Vijay Kumar said on Saturday afternoon that two militants including a TRF-LeT commander Umar Mushtaq Khanday who figured in the list of "most wanted terrorists" and his associate Shahid Khursheed were killed in a gunbattle with the security forces at Drangbal, Pampore area of Pulwama earlier during the day. He said that the duo had been trapped in a concrete three-storey building after the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area late Friday night. “We offered them (to) surrender, but they opened fire at the security forces, triggering an encounter. We fired (rocket-propelled) grenades and the building caught fire. Both the terrorists were killed,” he said.

 

He said that Khanday was involved in the recent killing of two J&K policemen in Srinagar’s Baghat area. “As per police records, both the killed terrorists were collaborators in recent killings in Srinagar and involved in several other terror crimes. Umer Mushtaq was also involved in the killing of senior-grade constable Muhammad Yusuf and constable Suhail Ahmad in Baghat area and figured among the list of top 10 most wanted terrorists,” a statement issued by the police here added.

On Friday, the security forces had claimed to have killed two militants identified by them as Shahid Bashir Sheikh and Mukhtar Shah. IGP Kumar said that after carrying out target killings in Srinagar earlier this month Shahid Khursheed and Shahid Bashir shifted their base to Pulwama while their other associate Mukhtar Shah relocated to neighbouring Shopian district “but the three terrorists have now been eliminated”.

 

He asserted that the police are committed to hunting down all militants “who try to create fear among masses and spread mischief and tumult in the Valley.” He added, “Such elements and their names should be excised from the society”.

The IGP said that post-recent civilian killings, as many as 13 militants have been killed in nine different anti-terror operations in the Valley and that now only two active militants from Srinagar namely Mehran and Wasim are at large and that “all efforts are on to nab them”.

Asked if the recent spate of target killings was a security lapse, Mr Kumar said, “There was no such lapse as terrorists chose soft targets”. He added, “It is not possible for us to give protection to one and all, but yes, those who are vulnerable will be protected.”

 

Tags: target killings in srinagar, pulwama district, civilians killed
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir

Latest From India

Security personnel stand guard near the site of an encounter with militants at the Nar Khas forest area in Poonch, Saturday. (PTI)

Geelani’s grandson dismissed from government service over security concerns

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari. (Twitter)

Amid Chinese build-up across LAC, IAF chief visits forward areas of Ladakh

Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in New Delhi. (Twitter Photo)

No need to speak to me through media: Sonia Gandhi to G-23 leaders

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi with party leader Rahul Gandhi during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting to discuss the current political situation, upcoming Assembly polls, and organisational elections, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (PTI)

I am full-time, hands-on Congress President, says Sonia Gandhi at CWC meeting

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham