Sunday, Oct 17, 2021 | Last Update : 12:58 AM IST

  India   All India  17 Oct 2021  Amid Chinese build-up across LAC, IAF chief visits forward areas of Ladakh
India, All India

Amid Chinese build-up across LAC, IAF chief visits forward areas of Ladakh

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Oct 17, 2021, 12:51 am IST
Updated : Oct 17, 2021, 12:51 am IST

The IAF chief will visit forward locations in Ladakh where both India and China are involved in a military stand-off since May last year

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari. (Twitter)
 Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari. (Twitter)

New Delhi: With China developing airbases along LAC, new Air Force Chief V.R. Chaudhari on Saturday reached Ladakh to review operational preparedness to counter any aggression by the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF).

The Air Chief Marshal will visit forward locations in Ladakh where both India and China are involved in a military stand-off since May last year. The Air Chief will meet Indian Air Force personnel and Special Forces deployed in the forward areas near the Line of Actual Control.

 

This will be his first visit to forward location after taking over the charge of IAF.

Earlier this month, during the annual Air Force chief's press conference, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari had said that Chinese aircraft are still present at three bases across the Eastern Ladakh even as talks are going on for disengagement between the two countries.

However, he had said that while China is developing its infrastructure, it will not impact the air operations. He had pointed out that the Chinese Air Force's capability to launch multi-mission from such high altitude airfields will remain a weak area. "We are fully prepared," Air Force Chief had asserted.

 

The Indian Air Force has also deployed its assets in Ladakh to prevent any misadventure by the Chinese.

During Air Force Day on October 8, 47 Squadron of MiG-29 Upgrade aircraft, 116 Helicopter Unit of Advanced Light Helicopter Mark IV (ALH Mk IV) Rudra and Air defence Surface to Air Missile (SAM) squadron "2255 Squadron Det Air Force" were given Chief of the Air Staff Unit Citations for quick mobilisation in Ladakh after the tensions with China heightened last year.

Tags: line of actual control (lac), air force chief v.r. chaudhari
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in New Delhi. (Twitter Photo)

No need to speak to me through media: Sonia Gandhi to G-23 leaders

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi with party leader Rahul Gandhi during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting to discuss the current political situation, upcoming Assembly polls, and organisational elections, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (PTI)

I am full-time, hands-on Congress President, says Sonia Gandhi at CWC meeting

Rakesh Tikait (PTI)

Singhu border killing 'unfortunate', would not affect farmers' protest: Rakesh Tikait

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi chairs Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at AICC office in Delhi (ANI)

Crucial Congress Working Committee meets to discuss organizational polls

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham