Thursday, Oct 17, 2019 | Last Update : 08:39 PM IST

India, All India

Will make J&K 'developed state' in 5-7 years: Rajnath Singh

ANI
Published : Oct 17, 2019, 8:28 pm IST
Updated : Oct 17, 2019, 8:28 pm IST

Several BJP leaders have on many occasions blamed Article 370 as a barrier in the development of J&K.

Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: File)
 Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday reiterated the Centre's commitment to making Jammu and Kashmir into a " developed state" in the next five to seven years and stated that special status for the region had been hindering the development of the region.

"Jana Sangh leader Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee sacrificed for the integrity of India. He said that two legislations, two heads and two marks will not be allowed in India. The development of Jammu and Kashmir was stalled due to Section 370. After abolishing Section 370, we will now make Jammu and Kashmir a developed state in five to seven years," Singh said in a Twitter post in written Hindi.

The government had abrogated Article 370, and given the region into two Union Territories in early August.

During a debate in Parliament on a bill to make changes in the status of J-K, Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the status of Jammu and Kashmir would be restored once normalcy returned in the region.

Several BJP leaders including Union ministers have on many occasions blamed Article 370 as a barrier in the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

Home Minister Amit Shah earlier this month said the provision was a barrier in the development of Jammu & Kashmir and for the unity of this country.

Tags: bsf, murshidabad, bangladesh, rajnath singh, kashmir
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Head Constable Vijay Bhan Singh died after he received bullet injuries on his head. (Photo: Representational image)

BSF Soldier killed in firing by Bangladesh soldiers at West Bengal border

Photo: Representational image

After Pakistan ATC mix up, Pak F-16 jets intercepted Spicejet flight last month

In her defamation complaint Moitra had said that her June 25 speech was inspired by a holocaust poster in a United States museum, containing 14 signs of early fascism and that she had 'clearly attributed' the source as she stated that the signs were taken from the said poster. (Photo: File)

HC sets aside stay on Mahua Moitra's defamation complaint proceedings

Anand accompanied by Sanjay Kumar, Himanshu, Ravi Kumar, Rakesh Kumar, Ajay Kumar and John Sotra joined the BJP's Scheduled Caste wing in presence of its state president Jagdish Bhagat and state spokesperson Balbir Ram Rattan. (Photo: File | Representational)

Former PDP leader, several others join BJP in Jammu

MOST POPULAR

1

Xech X2 TWS earphones review: Super light, super compact, but average sound

2

Here's why 13 parrots were produced before a Delhi Court?

3

'African Mona Lisa' sells for over Rs 10 crore after family 'Googled' signature

4

OnePlus 7T review: The perfect lovechild of the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro

5

One size, fits all: NASA unveils new spacesuit prototypes for missions

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham