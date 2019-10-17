Thursday, Oct 17, 2019 | Last Update : 07:09 PM IST

India, All India

'Shivaji Maharaj's family with us': PM stresses NDA govt's nationalist policies

PTI
Published : Oct 17, 2019, 5:53 pm IST
Updated : Oct 17, 2019, 5:53 pm IST

Shivendraraje is contesting assembly poll from Satara while Udayanraje is in the fray for Satara LS by-poll.

Hitting out at the Congress-NCP, Modi said the two parties opposed decisions taken in the interest of national security and national integration. (Photo: ANI)
 Hitting out at the Congress-NCP, Modi said the two parties opposed decisions taken in the interest of national security and national integration. (Photo: ANI)

Satara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that his government adheres to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's principles of nationalism and national security, and possess the strength to give a befitting reply to those who have "evil designs" on India.

Addressing a campaign rally here for Udayanraje Bhosale for the October 21 Satara Lok Sabha by-poll, Modi said as Shivaji Maharaj did, his government too has worked to strengthen the defence forces.

"In the last five years, the Centre and the state government have adhered to the values of Shivaji Maharaj. Nationalism and national security are our top priority. Those having evil designs against the country will be given a befitting reply," he said. "We have taken decisions for national integration which earlier governments had no guts to take," he said.

Hitting out at the Congress-NCP, Modi said the two parties opposed decisions taken in the interest of national security and national integration.

The opposition's stand has caused deep hurt to Satara district which sends maximum number of soldiers to the Indian army, Modi said.

"In the land of `Rashtra Rakshaks' (nation's protectors), there is no place for those who speak against national interest," he said.

The Congress and NCP questioned the bravery of our soldiers, he alleged.

"They even spread false propaganda against Rafale (the deal to buy the French-made fighter jets) and their stand on abrogation of Article 370 has hurt the people of Satara," Modi said.

"They leave no chance to malign Veer Savarkar. Congress and NCP does not understand national sentiment. They were taught a lesson in the Lok Sabha elections and now Maharashtra and Haryana will also punish them severely (in assembly elections and bypolls)," he said.

Describing Satara as his "Guru Bhoomi", Modi said his mentor Laxman Inamdar hailed from Khatau village in the district.

"Earlier, we had only the sanskar (values) of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Now we have his entire family with us," Modi said, referring to Shivendraraje Bhosale and Udayanraje Bhosale, descendants of Shivaji Maharaj, joining the BJP after quitting the NCP.

Shivendraraje is contesting assembly poll from Satara while Udayanraje is in the fray for the Satara Lok Sabha by-poll.

The prime minister said his government was committed to fulfilling Shivaji Maharaj's dream of "Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat" (United India, Great India). "We get new energy and strength from his ideals," Modi said.

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan refused to contest the Satara by-poll as he knew the outcome, Modi claimed.

"Then the issue of (NCP chief) Sharad Pawar himself entering the fray came up. But, Sharad-Rao being Sharad-Rao, he knows which way the wind is blowing and hence refused to contest," Modi said.

"There is "dangal" (chaos/fight) in the (Congress-NCP) alliance. These leaders want to show each other their place. While BJP and Shiv Sena have embarked on a mission to make Maharashtra great. If the alliance is divided, how can they work for a united Maharashtra. Their culture is divide and 'malai khao'(reap benefits). This is not the culture of Shivaji Maharaj," Modi said.

Tags: maharashtra elections, narendra modi, shivaji maharaj
Location: India, Maharashtra, Satara

Latest From India

In her defamation complaint Moitra had said that her June 25 speech was inspired by a holocaust poster in a United States museum, containing 14 signs of early fascism and that she had 'clearly attributed' the source as she stated that the signs were taken from the said poster. (Photo: File)

HC sets aside stay on Mahua Moitra's defamation complaint proceedings

Anand accompanied by Sanjay Kumar, Himanshu, Ravi Kumar, Rakesh Kumar, Ajay Kumar and John Sotra joined the BJP's Scheduled Caste wing in presence of its state president Jagdish Bhagat and state spokesperson Balbir Ram Rattan. (Photo: File | Representational)

Former PDP leader, several others join BJP in Jammu

The hearing in the INX Media money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate is underway and it has sought 14-day custodial interrogation of the 74-year old senior Congress leader. (Photo: File | PTI)

Delhi court extends Chidambaram's judicial custody in INX Media case filed by CBI

After the killing, the accused, who was also wanted in connection with several robberies in the area, absconded and eluded the police for nearly three decades. (Photo: File | Representational)

27 years on, cops solve murder case only to find accused dead

MOST POPULAR

1

Xech X2 TWS earphones review: Super light, super compact, but average sound

2

Here's why 13 parrots were produced before a Delhi Court?

3

'African Mona Lisa' sells for over Rs 10 crore after family 'Googled' signature

4

OnePlus 7T review: The perfect lovechild of the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro

5

One size, fits all: NASA unveils new spacesuit prototypes for missions

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham