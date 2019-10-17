Thursday, Oct 17, 2019 | Last Update : 02:37 PM IST

Rajnath Singh accuses Congress of internationalising Kashmir issue

PTI
Published : Oct 17, 2019, 1:11 pm IST
Updated : Oct 17, 2019, 1:30 pm IST

Addressing a poll rally ahead of Assembly elections on October 21, Singh said Kashmir is an internal matter.

The minister said a Congress leader recently met Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn in London and held a discussion on the issue of alleged human rights violations in Kashmir. (Photo: ANI)
Bawani Khera: Launching an offensive against the Congress, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday accused it of internationalising the Kashmir issue.

Addressing a poll rally ahead of Assembly elections on October 21, Singh said Kashmir is an internal matter. The minister said a Congress leader recently met Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn in London and held a discussion on the issue of alleged human rights violations in Kashmir.         

“I want to ask Congress leaders where human rights violations are taking place. Human rights violations were taking place when terrorist activities were occurring (in Kashmir). Why did not you speak at that time?” he asked the Congress.        

“I want a reply from the Congress. Kashmir is our internal matter. Will there be a discussion on it in other countries... Will you be discussing Kashmir matter in other countries?” Singh asked.

